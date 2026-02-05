Humanetics and ARAI partner to advance the scientific and technical foundation of road safety in India.

Humanetics and ARAI partner to advance road safety in India

BENGALURU, INDIA, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and Humanetics India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on research and technology initiatives aimed at advancing automotive safety and mobility outcomes in India.The partnership establishes a framework for cooperation across areas including passive and active safety, ergonomics, anthropometry, virtual testing, and the development of India-specific human models and safety tools. Through this collaboration, ARAI and Humanetics will work together on application-oriented research projects that support the enhancement of vehicle safety and testing methodologies in the Indian context.The key areas of collaboration will include research and development in passive safety, active safety, and ergonomics; use of India-specific size and anthropometric data to improve safety assessments; advancement of virtual testing and human body modeling; two-wheeler and vulnerable road user safety research; and joint knowledge-sharing initiatives and capability development within India.The outcomes will strengthen the scientific foundation for safer vehicle design and testing in India by combining ARAI’s technical expertise with Humanetics’ human-centered safety technologies.“This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to improving road safety outcomes through research, data, and technology that are relevant to India’s unique mobility landscape,” said Rahul Mahajan, Sr. Deputy Director & HOD, Engineering Design & Simulation and Passive Safety Lab of ARAI.“Partnering with ARAI allows us to apply human-centric safety science in ways that directly support India’s evolving safety ecosystem,” said Pradeep Mohan, Managing Director of Humanetics India.The MoU was signed on January 29, 2026, in the Symposium on International Automotive Technologies (SIAT) Conference at Pune and provides a platform for future project-specific collaborations between the two organizations._______About ARAI is India’s premier automotive testing, certification, and research organization, ARAI plays a central role in supporting the Government of India on vehicle regulations, certification, and New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) initiatives.About Humanetics is a global leader in Safety Intelligence, engineering crash test dummies, human body models, and advanced simulation technologies used to evaluate human injury risk and improve safety system design.For information, please contact:

