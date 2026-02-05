GOD55 Sports Announces Premium Partnership With Honda LCR Team

GOD55 Sports becomes a premium sponsor of the Honda LCR Team in a three-year MotoGP agreement spanning the 2026, 2027, and 2028 seasons.

SINGAPORE, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GOD55 Sports has officially entered MotoGP through a three-year strategic partnership agreement with the Honda LCR Team. The agreement places GOD55 Sports alongside one of MotoGP’s established teams and supports Honda LCR’s participation in the 2026, 2027, and 2028 MotoGP World Championship seasons.GOD55 Sports is a digital sports media platform built to connect fans across Southeast Asia with MotoGP, football, Formula 1, badminton, and basketball. The platform provides sports news and analysis with a focus on delivering trusted, timely, and locally relevant coverage with a global perspective.Under this sponsorship agreement, the GOD55 Sports logo will be displayed on the Honda RC213V motorcycles of Johann Zarco and Diogo Moreira throughout the 2026, 2027, and 2028 MotoGP seasons. The branding will also appear across other official Honda LCR Team equipment and materials.Commenting on the announcement, Richard Green, CEO of GOD55 Sports , said the sponsorship agreement reflects a shared commitment to racing excellence, technology, and performance. “GOD55 Sports is proud to be associated with Honda LCR Team, a team recognized in MotoGP for its dedication to racing, technology, and competitive excellence. Lucio Cecchinello’s leadership and long-standing contribution to MotoGP have made him one of the most respected figures in the paddock. We also congratulate him on his appointment as Chairman of the International Road Racing Teams Association, which reflects his influence within the sport.”Richard also highlighted the team’s rider lineup for the upcoming seasons. “We are pleased to see Diogo Moreira join Honda LCR Team following his 2025 Moto2 World Championship, alongside Johann Zarco, whose wet-weather victory at the French Grand Prix demonstrated his ability to perform at the highest level. This lineup reflects the values GOD55 Sports supports: precision, resilience, and trust in teamwork.”Reflecting the values at the core of this elite motorsports collaboration, Richard Green also stated: “Built on trust. United by passion. Driven by excellence.”The strategic sponsorship agreement positions GOD55 Sports as a premium sponsor of the Honda LCR Team as the team prepares for the 2026, 2027, and 2028 MotoGP seasons.More details on the agreement between the Honda LCR Team and GOD55 Sports can be found at: https://www.lcr.mc/honda-lcr-team-welcomes-on-board-premium-sponsor-god55-sports/ To learn more, visit:Website: https://www.god55sports.com/ Inquiries can be sent to info@god55sports.comFor updates, follow God55 Sports on social media:Facebook @god55sportsInstagram @god55sportsYouTube @GOD55Sports

