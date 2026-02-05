Rosarian Academy Celebrates Nearly 100% High School Acceptance With New College Prep Resources

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosarian Academy is being celebrated as nearly 100% of our graduates are being accepted into their high school of choice, and that outcome is being supported by strengthened college-prep resources that are being added across the middle school years.

As an independent, coeducational Catholic school in West Palm Beach founded in 1925, an education rooted in Dominican values has been provided while the whole person is being formed through prayer, community, study, and service. That mission has been carried into the years when high school placement decisions are being made and when academic habits are being set for the long term.

Beyond academics, Rosarian emphasizes mentorship and future planning throughout the middle school years. Middle School Assemblies regularly feature alumni and professionals from diverse fields, fostering meaningful conversations around life experiences, career paths, and future opportunities. In eighth grade, students engage in individualized meetings with the School Counselor to discuss academic pathways, applications, and next steps, while families receive dedicated guidance through counselor meetings and private consultations during boarding school visits. This support is further strengthened by the biannual school fair, which allows seventh- and eighth-grade students to explore both local and boarding school options as part of a comprehensive high school readiness process.

The nearly 100% acceptance result is being attributed to a combination of personalized attention and consistent preparation that is being built into daily learning. A small student-faculty ratio is being maintained, and rigorous academics are being paired with programs in STEM, fine arts, athletics, service, and leadership so students are being developed for the demands of competitive high school programs and the expectations that follow.

To meet growing demand for clearer high school planning, new college-prep resources are being made more accessible through a strengthened pathway of high school readiness support. High school credit opportunities are being offered in key subjects, including Middle School Algebra, Geometry, Algebra II, and Spanish, so advanced students can be challenged while transcripts and placement expectations are being considered early. Guidance support is being emphasized as well, and information on advancement criteria for outside academic programs is being made available through the Guidance Department so families are being supported as choice programs and prerequisites are being evaluated.

Additional academic support structures are also being expanded so students with different learning needs are being served without lowering expectations. Learning accommodations may be supported through the ACE Resource Center, where collaboration is being coordinated among the School Counselor, resource teachers, faculty, and administration.

Through these additions, a clearer bridge is being built between Rosarian’s middle school years and the high school opportunities families are pursuing. The same goal is being kept at the center of the work: graduates are being prepared for their next school with confidence, strong character, and a foundation that can carry into college and beyond.

