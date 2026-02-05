Real Estate Slowdown Opens Door for PropCare to Bring Commercial-Grade Contractors to GTA Homeowners

Commercial Trades now Available to Homeowners across the GTA Find Commercial-grade Contractors across the GTA Get the same trades that Builders use in the GTA

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate downturn creates a unique opportunity for homeowners to access elite tradespeople previously reserved for major developments

PropCare Inc., a leading property coordination platform serving GTA builders and property managers, today announced the launch of its homeowner pilot program, providing direct access to vetted emergency plumbers, licensed electricians, and certified HVAC specialists previously available only to commercial clients. Commercial-grade trades for emergency home repairs.

The program addresses a critical gap in the home repair market, where 32% of Ontario homeowners have been victims of contractor scams and most emergency service providers won't respond to smaller residential jobs under $5,000.

"The real estate market slowdown has created a unique opportunity," said Muhammed Khan, PropCare co-founder and President of ARK Investment Holdings Ltd., and Azyaan Homes. "Our network includes some of the GTA's most skilled emergency contractors – master plumbers, licensed electricians, and certified HVAC technicians who typically work exclusively on major commercial developments. For the first time, we're making these premium tradespeople available to individual homeowners."

Solving the "Small Job Problem"

PropCare's research reveals that GTA homeowners struggle to find reliable contractors for emergency repairs, often spending hours calling multiple service providers only to face delayed responses or inflated pricing. The company's commercial-grade vetting process and 24/7 coordination systems now extend to residential customers through a simple phone-based registration system.

"Homeowners shouldn't have to play contractor roulette when their furnace breaks on a Sunday night or their electrical panel starts sparking," Khan explained. "Commercial clients get immediate response from trusted trades because they have professional coordination systems. We're bringing those same standards to residential customers."

The service operates through a streamlined process: homeowners call 365-906-CARE (365-906-2273) and receive immediate assistance. During the first call, an account is automatically created, the appropriate tradesperson is dispatched, and the homeowner gains ongoing access to PropCare's vetted network.

Industry-Insider Approach

Unlike technology-focused platforms attempting to "disrupt" the construction industry, PropCare was built by industry veterans who understand contractor relationships and project coordination requirements. Khan's experience across multiple real estate ventures provides insight into what separates reliable contractors from problematic ones.

"This isn't a tech startup trying to change construction through an app," Khan noted. "This comes from inside the industry, from builders and property managers who've worked with these trades for years and know exactly what makes them exceptional."

The company's existing network includes contractors who maintain multi-year agreements with major GTA developers – companies that demand immediate response and flawless execution.

Addressing Market Conditions

The real estate market downturn has created scheduling availability among premium contractors who typically focus on large commercial projects. PropCare's homeowner program creates a win-win situation by connecting available capacity with underserved residential demand.

"Elite tradespeople need consistent work during slower periods, and homeowners desperately need access to reliable contractors," Khan said. "Our program helps both groups while maintaining the quality standards that protect everyone involved."

PropCare's coordination systems include rigorous contractor vetting beyond basic reference checks, 24/7 emergency response coordination, built-in accountability for every job regardless of size, and real-time updates throughout the service process.

Service Coverage and Availability

The pilot program serves the entire Greater Toronto Area, including Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughan, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, and Burlington. Emergency services are available 365 days per year, with same-day response for urgent issues and 24-48 hour response for regular repairs.

Services include emergency plumbing repairs, electrical troubleshooting and installation, heating and cooling system maintenance, and other essential home repairs. All contractors carry proper licensing, insurance, and certifications required for their respective trades.

Performance Guarantee

PropCare stands behind every job with clear performance standards, verified licensing and insurance requirements, and homeowner-focused dispute resolution. The company maintains its 98% customer satisfaction rate established through three years of serving commercial clients.

"We don't just connect homeowners with contractors and disappear," Khan emphasized. "We maintain accountability throughout the entire process, whether it's a $200 plumbing fix or a major electrical repair."

The service requires no upfront costs, long-term contracts, or complicated registration processes. Homeowners pay only for actual services used, with account creation handled automatically during the first service call.

About PropCare Inc.

PropCare Inc. is a Canadian property coordination platform that provides intelligent automation for builders, landlords, and property managers across Ontario. Founded by industry veterans, the company has coordinated thousands of service calls while maintaining a 98% client satisfaction rate. The platform eliminates coordination chaos through voice-first technology, vetted trade networks, and professional project management systems.

PropCare's founding team includes active real estate professionals who use the platform in their own properties, ensuring all features solve real operational challenges. The company is headquartered in Toronto and serves clients throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

For more information about PropCare's homeowner pilot program, visit www.propcare.ca.

Media Contact:

PropCare Inc.

Email: info@propcare.ca

Website: www.propcare.ca

