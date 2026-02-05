Starry Venus Releases 'Stars (Eric Kupper Remix)' Music Video Following Chart Success and Award Wins

This trance mix is a conversation with the mysterious depth of the stars and the longing that comes from a deserted place, synthesizing that magical answer through sound.” — Starry Venus

SEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avant-pop and electronic artist Starry Venus continues her upward momentum with the release of the official music video for “Stars (Eric Kupper Remix)” , arriving February 4 across platforms.A vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and filmmaker, Starry Venus brings a fully self-directed vision to the release, having created and edited the accompanying music video herself, extending the track’s sonic world into a visual one.The remix, produced by internationally respected DJ and producer Eric Kupper, has gained strong traction since its release, charting at No. 4 on the Music Week Commercial Pop Club Chart and earning multiple industry awards. Known for blending emotional depth with trance-driven soundscapes, the reimagined version of “Stars” expands the original track into a cinematic, dream-state experience that balances movement, atmosphere, and introspection.Speaking on the remix, Starry Venus explains:“This trance mix is a conversation with the mysterious depth of the stars and the longing that comes from a deserted place, synthesizing that magical answer through sound. It’s like dancing deeper with the stars.”Kupper, whose career spans decades across house, electronic, and crossover genres, leaned into texture and emotion when reshaping the track.“I love working across genres, and this vocal led me into a deep electronic yet organic atmosphere,” says Eric Kupper. “It was a pleasure to create this remix of ‘Stars.’”Both the remix and the music video are produced by OMWE Productions, underscoring the cohesive integration of sound and image throughout the project.The release is executive produced by Brad Mason LeBeau, with global marketing handled by PRO MOTION, highlighting the international reach and strategic rollout behind the campaign.While Starry Venus first emerged from the indie and alternative space, “Stars (Eric Kupper Remix)” positions her firmly at the intersection of electronic music, visual storytelling, and performance art. The music video expands on the song’s celestial themes, offering a visual extension of the track’s emotional and atmospheric core.Following early editorial support and growing audience engagement, the remix marks a defining moment in Starry Venus’ expanding catalog — one that highlights both artistic range and crossover potential.

