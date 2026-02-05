Influential Women Recognizes Robinetta Wheeler, CEO of Nursing Friends, LLC, for Leadership in Patient-Centered Care

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experienced Nursing Professional Advancing Innovative Healthcare Solutions Through Expertise, Curiosity, and Compassionate LeadershipFremont, California — Robinetta Wheeler serves as the CEO of Nursing Friends, LLC, bringing a wealth of experience and a passion for patient-centered care to her leadership role. Previously, Robinetta spent more than 14 years at Stanford Hospital & Clinics as a dedicated Patient Care Manager specializing in behavioral health, eldercare, and wound and ostomy care. In these roles, she oversaw patient care operations, ensuring high-quality treatment and compassionate support for individuals with complex chronic illness, wound and ostomy needs. Her clinical expertise, coupled with her commitment to patient-focused outcomes, made her a trusted leader within the Stanford Health Care community.Robinetta’s professional journey is built on a strong academic foundation and advanced nursing education. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Medical Sociology from the University of California, San Francisco and completed the Wound, Ostomy & Continence Nursing Education Program at Emory University. This unique combination of clinical training and research expertise enables her to approach patient care with evidence-based precision while maintaining a deep understanding of patient experiences and needs.Throughout her career, Robinetta has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to advancing healthcare practices and mentoring colleagues to deliver exceptional patient outcomes. She is particularly passionate about addressing challenges in post-acute care and exploring innovative strategies to improve patient care delivery.Robinetta attributes her professional success to curiosity, explaining that her natural inclination to ask questions and dig deeper allows her to learn continuously and discover better ways to support both patients and her team. Offering advice to young women entering the healthcare field, she says: “Embrace learning opportunities, ask questions, and be willing to adapt—change is constant, and flexibility is key to growth and success.”The values guiding Robinetta in her work and personal life include curiosity, growth, and balance. She actively pursues ongoing learning through professional development, reading, and exploration, while also prioritizing time in nature to stay grounded and refreshed.As CEO of Nursing Friends, LLC, Robinetta Wheeler continues to lead with compassion, innovation, and a dedication to improving healthcare outcomes. Her career exemplifies the transformative impact of curiosity, expertise, and a heart for service in healthcare.Learn More about Robinetta Wheeler:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/robinetta-wheeler Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

