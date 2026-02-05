Times of My Life Launches Partner Program to Help Organizations Engage Their Audiences Through Customized Storytelling

Times of My Life Virtual Biographer BizHack Academy

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Times of My Life™, the innovative AI-powered life storytelling platform, today announces the launch of its new Partner Program, designed to help organizations create customized, co-branded storytelling experiences that engage audiences, deepen connections, and drive renewed interest in their missions and communities.

In an era where authentic storytelling is essential to audience engagement, the Times of My Life Partner Program empowers organizations to design personalized story experiences that reflect the impact and purpose of their work. Partners receive a branded story platform with their logo, custom URLs, and tailored narrative opportunities that encourage audiences to reflect on personal experiences and share powerful testimonials.

“Organizations are always looking for meaningful ways to connect with the people they serve,” said the Times of My Life team. “Our Partner Program gives them a unique tool that not only strengthens engagement — but also celebrates individual voices and stories in a way that drives deeper connection and long-term loyalty.”

The Partner Program is ideal for a wide range of organizations and use cases, including:

* Churches — to engage parishioners and celebrate shared faith journeys

* Community Groups — to recruit and retain volunteers through meaningful storytelling

* Sports Teams — to highlight athletes and connect with fans

* Funeral Homes — to honor loved ones with personal life narratives

* Non-Profits & Charities — to attract donors and share impact stories

* Event Planners — to capture memorable attendee experiences

* Companies — to spotlight customers and team members through authentic testimonials

Companies like BizHack have partnered with Times of My Life to enable clients to create the story of starting their companies. "We designed two stories for students to create as part of our Masterclass Curriculum," said Dan Grech, CEO of BizHack. "They enjoy this exercise very much. Their personal stories are a great takeaway to use in their careers and to promote their companies."

Stories created through the program can be kept private or shared publicly on partner websites and social channels — offering a flexible and powerful way to amplify voices that matter. Partners can choose to offer story creation as a free benefit for their community or monetize it as a value-added service.

Organizations interested in learning more or becoming a partner can visit the Partner Program page or contact the Times of My Life team by phone or email.

About Times of My Life

Times of My Life™ is a guided storytelling platform that helps people capture life experiences through simple prompts and intuitive tools. Users can create written, audio, and video stories that preserve memories and deepen connection across generations. Times of My Life is one of a series of applications sponsored by The Leaves Legacy Project, a Public Benefit Corporation dedicated to helping families worldwide to preserve their collective legacy — and securely share it across generations. Built on a unified platform of storytelling, voice preservation, relationship mapping, timelines, and digital archiving, Leaves' gives families a private digital home for the stories, voices, and artifacts that define who they are and what they pass on.

