EACR Inc – Jersey City Launches Dedicated Battery Recycling Pickup Service for New York City Businesses

Battery Recycling NYC

Commercial pickup program streamlines compliant battery recycling across all five boroughs, helping NYC organizations manage universal waste responsibly.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EACR Inc – Jersey City today announced the launch of a new dedicated pickup service for battery recycling tailored to businesses throughout New York City. The program is designed to help organizations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, and Staten Island simplify battery disposal and improve compliance with universal waste handling expectations—without disrupting day-to-day operations.As batteries become more common across modern workplaces—powering laptops, UPS systems, tools, medical devices, mobility equipment, IoT sensors, and more—many NYC businesses are left managing a growing stream of end-of-life batteries that require careful handling. EACR Inc – Jersey City’s dedicated pickup service offers a reliable solution for commercial battery recycling pickup, helping businesses reduce safety risks, clear storage areas, and support sustainability initiatives.“New York City businesses need a battery recycling partner that’s dependable, responsive, and built for commercial operations,” said a spokesperson for EACR Inc – Jersey City. “This new dedicated pickup service makes it easier to manage battery waste responsibly and keep universal waste programs running smoothly across NYC.”Dedicated NYC Battery Recycling Pickup for Commercial AccountsEACR Inc – Jersey City’s new pickup service supports recycling for common business battery types, including:Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries (electronics, tools, backup devices)Sealed lead-acid (SLA) batteries (UPS systems, emergency lighting, alarms)Nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) batteries (power tools, specialty equipment)Nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) batteries (electronics and devices)Alkaline and other household-style batteries generated in commercial settingsThe program is ideal for offices, property managers, construction and maintenance operations, healthcare facilities, universities, data centers, warehouses, and multi-location organizations across New York City.Built for NYC: Safety, Compliance, and ConvenienceEACR Inc – Jersey City’s dedicated battery recycling pickup service is structured to help NYC businesses:Reduce fire and safety risks associated with storing used or damaged batteriesImprove compliance through responsible handling and recycling pathwaysSimplify logistics with scheduled commercial pickups across the five boroughsSupport sustainability goals by diverting batteries from improper disposalBy creating a dedicated pickup route and commercial-first scheduling, EACR Inc – Jersey City aims to provide NYC businesses with a consistent solution for managing batteries as a regulated universal waste stream.Service AvailabilityPickup service is available throughout New York City, with scheduling determined by volume, access requirements, and site needs. Businesses seeking battery recycling pickup in NYC can contact EACR Inc – Jersey City to discuss accepted materials and arrange service.About EACR IncEACR Inc - Jersey City111 Town Square Pl #1201, Jersey City, NJ 07310(201) 304-6751EACR Inc – Jersey City provides commercial recycling solutions focused on electronics and battery recycling for businesses across the region. With a commitment to responsible handling and reliable pickup logistics, EACR Inc supports organizations looking to manage end-of-life materials efficiently while advancing compliance and sustainability initiatives.

