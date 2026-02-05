Hantec Markets Limited Named Official Partner of UFC Across Asia Pacific in Multiyear Agreement

Hantec-Markets-UFC Chief Marketing Officer for Hantec Markets - Rajan Naik

Hantec Markets and UFC announce a multi-year partnership in the Asia-Pacific region to activate brand presence across live events and digital platforms.

This partnership with UFC is a powerful statement of our long-term commitment to the Asia-Pacific region and to building a brand associated with trust, performance, and global credibility!” — Rajan Naik, Chief Marketing Officer for Hantec Markets

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hantec Markets Limited and UFC® , the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, today announced a new multi-year agreement in which Hantec Markets Limited will become an official partner of UFC across the Asia-Pacific region promoting through both Hantec Markets and Hantec Trader brands.The announcement comes on the heels of the smashing success of UFC 325: VOLKANOVSKI vs. LOPES 2 on Sunday, 1 February at Qudos Bank Arena. The event attracted a sold-out crowd of over 18,000 fans and set an Australian box office record of AUD $14.4 million, making it the highest-grossing indoor arena event in Australian history.“We’re thrilled to welcome Hantec Markets as a first-time UFC partner,” said Nicholas Smith, Senior Vice President, and Head of International Business Development for TKO. “We look forward to working with their team to leverage UFC platforms through APAC to support their first-class trade offerings in a very dynamic global category."“This partnership with UFC is a powerful statement of our long-term commitment to the Asia-Pacific region and to building a brand associated with trust, performance, and global credibility,” said Rajan Naik Chief Marketing Officer for Hantec Markets. “UFC’s worldwide audience and reputation for excellence provide an exceptional platform to engage new traders, deepen regional brand awareness, and showcase the strength of the wider Hantec ecosystem, including Hantec Trader.”“UFC represents the highest level of competitive performance, discipline, and psychological strength — the same qualities required to succeed as a trader,” said Bashaar Gokal, Director of Operations, for Hantec Trader. “This partnership enables us to connect with a new generation of ambitious, performance-driven individuals across Asia-Pacific alongside our regulated broker Hantec Markets.”Throughout the collaboration, Hantec Markets and Hantec Trader will strategically activate their brands across a wide array of UFC premium assets, including live events, broadcasts, and social media content for all UFC events that take place in Asia Pacific. The new agreement also provides for an annual Brand Ambassador program that will bring the partnership to life through appearances, content, and creative campaigns with UFC athletes.Hantec Markets is a subsidiary of the award-winning Hantec Group, a multi-national business group founded in 1990.Officially born in 2009, Hantec brand is regulated across the world, including in the United Kingdom and Mauritius, with over 30 years of group experience.Hantec Trader is a funded trading programme that allows aspiring traders to prove their skills in a simulated environment, operate with virtual funds, and receive up to 90% of rewards, supported by professional tools, education, and 24/5 client support.Much like UFC, the online trading powerhouse strives to deliver unrivalled experiences.For more information on Hantec Markets and Hantec Trader, fans can explore their entire offering at https://hmarkets.com/ and https://htrader.hmarkets.com/ About UFCUFCis the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 330 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while distributing programming to more than 950 million broadcast and digital households across more than 210 countries and territories. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.About Hantec MarketsHantec Markets offers leveraged trading on global currencies, bullion, equities, and commodities, with access to mobile and desktop trading platforms, the Hantec Social copy trading app, standard and cent accounts, and more. It also provides institutional trading solutions, including custom liquidity and multi-asset market coverage, through its Hantec Prime division.About Hantec TraderHantec Trader is a funded trading programme designed to support aspiring traders through a structured, performance-based pathway to professional trading. Participants trade in a simulated environment to demonstrate consistency and risk management, with successful tradersable to receive access to rewards. The programme offers a low-risk entry into professional trading, supported by robust educational resources, advanced trading tools, and 24/5 client support.

