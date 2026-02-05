Influential Women Spotlight: Sherry L. Christian Founder of Set Apart Stewardship Ministry & Blessed & Beloved Transport

FEDERAL WAY, WA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dedicated to Ministry Leadership, Christian Lifestyle Coaching, Biblical Mentorship, Prayer Crisis & Spiritual Support, Faith-Based & Professional Counseling, and Entrepreneur Empowering, Building and Uplifting Families Through Faith, Resilience, and Holistic SupportSherry L. Christian is a compassionate woman of faith, a Kingdom of God Builder, Encourager, set apart, and now active in Ministry full-time. The visionary Founder of Blessed & Beloved Family Transportation was the foundational stepping stone in the development and growth of the areas of Mental and Behavioral Health. God commissioned she has been devoted to her purpose to be a Builder of people in three ways: by setting the example by living a Jesus Christ-filled life; this is building others by example. Next, encourage, uplift, and pour into others; this building other’s by speaking life into them to heal and restore. Thirdly, to love others through action, consistency, and showing up always; this is building trust, breaking cycles of dishonesty, and restoring brokenness. Her mission is to support families navigating life’s challenges. With a Bachelor of Science in Human Services from the University of Phoenix. Ms. Sherry has built her career through Faith, serving her community, and resilience. She began her professional journey in Special Ed. Para-Educator, a First Responder 911 Dispatcher, years later became a Family Time Visitation Specialist, and a year later advanced to roles including Family Preservation Service In-Home Therapist and Developmental Disabilities Habilitation Therapist. With her background and experiences, she provides structured, heartfelt guidance to families and individuals navigating complex life transitions through ministry.Ms. Sherry’s commitment to God’s Will for her life thrives gracefully by serving others, and community care is deeply informed by her own life experiences. Raised in an environment impacted by gangs and drugs, she refers to her early years as the “school of hard knocks.” This background fuels her determination to uplift others confronting adversity and gives her gratitude, humility, understanding, and insight into her Ministry and Professional work. Today, Ms. Sherry is a member of the American Counseling Association, Volunteers with local faith-based agencies and ministries, bringing hope and practical support to communities in need. Her proudest moments come when families experience healing and transformation, fulfilling what she believes is God’s will and purpose through teamwork, faith, and service.Faith is the cornerstone of Ms. Sherry’s professional journey. She attributes her success to her unwavering belief in Jesus Christ, which guides her decisions, strengthens her resilience, and provides clarity in all aspects of her work. Guided by this principle, she shares career advice for others entering her field: by putting God first, staying grounded, and making aligned decisions, individuals can navigate challenges with clarity and purpose. For young women entering her industry, she encourages giving themselves grace, embracing learning through mistakes, and cultivating resilience, emphasizing that getting back up after setbacks is one of life’s greatest strengths.Values such as integrity, honesty, love, kindness, humility, and gratitude are central to both her personal and professional life. By stepping aside from overthinking and trusting her faith, Ms. Sherry has been able to create growth opportunities, lead with compassion, and maintain authenticity in all that she does.Outside of her professional work, Ms. Sherry enjoys a life filled with gratitude and joy. She finds peace in her prayer life & intimate time with God, walking along the waterfront, or spending the day at the beach. She expresses creativity through home décor, and continues to grow spiritually and personally through my faith in Christ, service, and learning. A lifelong learner who once could not imagine achieving success or traveling the world, she now inspires others by demonstrating what is possible through faith, perseverance, and a heart for helping those in need.Through the seasons of a firm established foundational path paved by Blessed & Beloved Family Transportation, her work as a mental & behavioral health professional, and the clinical knowledge and skills she acquired established the readiness to walk through the doors of opportunity God placed before her to start and be a steward over Set APart Stewardship Ministry full-time. Ms. Sherry L. Christian continues to empower families, build resilience, and create hope, exemplifying a life devoted to helping others and living purposefully. Her story reflects strength, transformation, and the belief that every person deserves to be blessed and beloved.Learn More about Sherry L. Christian:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/sherry-christian Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

