Let the Good Times Boil: Hot N Juicy Crawfish Announces Return of Annual Mardi Gras Eating Contest

DC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The beads are out, the spice is on, and the mudbugs are ready to roll. Hot N Juicy Crawfish is officially turning up the heat with the return of its highly anticipated Annual Mardi Gras Crawfish Eating Contest. On February 17, the spirit of Bourbon Street comes to life at all Hot N Juicy Crawfish locations nationwide for a night of high-octane Cajun celebration.

As the centerpiece of the brand’s yearly Mardi Gras festivities, this annual tradition transforms the dining room into a festive arena. Guests are invited to trade in their beads for bibs and join a night of friendly competition, big laughs, and the legendary bold flavor that defines the holiday.

In the true, unpredictable spirit of Carnival, the selection process is a “luck of the draw” event. Aspiring kings and queens of the crawfish boil must follow the tradition:

• In-Store Sign-Ups: Entry is available in-store only on the day of the event

• Eligibility: Competitors must be 18 years or older to take the stage

• The Deadline: Participants must arrive and sign up before 8 PM to be entered into the official contestant drawing.

• The Drawing: At 8 PM sharp, names will be drawn to select the official competitors ready to “Laissez les bons temps rouler” (Let the good times roll).

Hot N Juicy is putting up a king’s ransom for the fastest hands in the house. The top three speed eaters at each location will win:

• 1st Place (The Grand Marshal): $200 Hot N Juicy Crawfish Gift Card

• 2nd Place: $100 Hot N Juicy Crawfish Gift Card

• 3rd Place: $50 Hot N Juicy Crawfish Gift Card

Whether you’re a veteran peeler or just looking to add some spice to your Tuesday, Hot N Juicy Crawfish provides the ultimate Mardi Gras experience outside of New Orleans.

About Hot N Juicy Crawfish: Hot N Juicy Crawfish is dedicated to bringing the authentic flavor and festive energy of the Gulf Coast to every table. Known for its world-class seasonings and hands-on dining experience, it remains the premier destination for those who crave bold flavor, community fun, and the finest crawfish in the country.

