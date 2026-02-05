TOXPLUS Announces Strategic Merger to Enhance Nonclinical and Toxicology Services for Biotech and Pharma Clients

The TOXPLUS Brand Poised to Deliver End‑to‑End Drug Development Support Services to Biotech and Pharmaceutical Companies.

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TOXPLUS Monitoring LLC, originally established in Illinois in 2020, has merged with the newly formed Florida-based entity, TOXPLUS LLC. Additionally, ToxPlus Consulting LLC, founded in Virginia in 2016, has joined the consolidated entity. Moving forward, all toxicology consulting and nonclinical development support services will be provided under the unified TOXPLUS brand.TOXPLUS is dedicated to advancing drug development by delivering reliable nonclinical drug development operational support, expert pharmacology and toxicology guidance and support as well as nonclinical regulatory writing and data audit services. The company partners closely with clients to ensure nonclinical studies are executed with scientific rigor, regulatory adherence, and ethical standards. This merger significantly bolsters TOXPLUS’s capacity to serve biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies globally at any stage in their drug development efforts."Our biotech and pharmaceutical partners depend on accurate, compliant, and timely pharmacology and toxicology data, and this unified structure enhances our capability to meet those critical needs and timelines," says company leadership.About TOXPLUS. TOXPLUS is a trusted partner for biotech and pharmaceutical companies seeking expert nonclinical drug development support and guidance. The company specializes in pharmacology and toxicology support, study management, global nonclinical study monitoring, vendor and data audits, as well as regulatory writing. TOXPLUS empowers clients to confidently navigate the complexities of drug development through reliable, experienced, and globally capable scientific support.For further inquiries or additional information, clients are encouraged to contact TOXPLUS directly. www.toxplus.com

