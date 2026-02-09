Capture and Share the Stories of Love This Valentine’s Day on Times of My Life™

Valentine's Day Love Stories Times of M y Life in the Apple App Store Times of My Life in Google Play Store

A Special Gift Unlike Any Other For Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is a perfect time to honor the stories that shape our relationships. These stories give people a meaningful way to reflect on love’s journey and gift something deeply personal.” — Michael O'Donnell

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Times of My Life™, the digital biographer experience from Leaves Legacy Project, is celebrating love this Valentine’s Day by featuring a curated collection of heartfelt story prompts designed to help people capture, reflect on, and share their most meaningful romantic memories. Whether it’s the thrill of a first meeting, the joy of a first kiss, or the depth of lifelong commitment, these stories offer a timeless way to honor love and connection.

One or more of these stories makes a thoughtful Valentine’s gift — a loving way for couples to memorialize their relationship and celebrate the journey they have shared together.

Meeting My Sweetheart

Revisits the moment two paths crossed and the story of how love began.

https://stories.timesofmy.life/topic/sweetheart

Falling In Love

Reflects on the courtship journey from first sparks to deep affection and what it has meant in life.

https://stories.timesofmy.life/topic/love

First Kiss

Recalls the magic, nerves, and emotion of a first kiss — a memory that often stays with people forever.

https://stories.timesofmy.life/topic/first-kiss

Our Wedding

From vows to celebration, recounts the unforgettable day two became one and committed their lives to each other.

https://stories.timesofmy.life/topic/our-wedding

Special Memory

Shares a cherished moment that defines a relationship — big or small — but always treasured.

https://stories.timesofmy.life/topic/special-memory

📌 About Times of My Life™

Times of My Life™ is a guided storytelling platform that helps people capture life experiences through simple prompts and intuitive tools. Users can create written, audio, and video stories that preserve memories and deepen connection across generations. Times of My Life is one of a series of applications sponsored by The Leaves Legacy Project, a Public Benefit Corporation dedicated to helping families worldwide to preserve their collective legacy — and securely share it across generations. Built on a unified platform of storytelling, voice preservation, relationship mapping, timelines, and digital archiving, Leaves' gives families a private digital home for the stories, voices, and artifacts that define who they are and what they pass on.

