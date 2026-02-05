'Brave Together' Named One of DisrupTV’s Top 25 Business Books of 2025: A Blueprint for Culture and Leadership in 2026

What makes this especially timely is how closely the ideas in the book align with what leaders are wrestling today. Leaders are asking how to create cultures that can adapt under sustained change.” — Chris Deaver, Co-Founder/Partner

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Brave Together: Lead by Design, Spark Creativity, and Shape the Future with the Power of Co-Creation" by Chris Deaver and Ian Clawson has been named to DisrupTV’s Top 25 Business Books of 2025, an annual list recognizing influential business and leadership books shaping how organizations lead, innovate, and work together.

While the honor was awarded at the close of 2025, its relevance is increasing in 2026 as organizations face a new wave of complexity—AI-enabled work, persistent cross-functional friction, hybrid and distributed teams, and rising pressure to deliver results without burning out people or culture. Against that backdrop, Brave Together is increasingly being used as a practical guide for leaders seeking better ways of working together, not just harder ones.

The Top 25 list is curated and announced by DisrupTV, the globally followed business and technology program produced by Constellation Research. DisrupTV is co-hosted by Vala Afshar, Chief Digital Evangelist at Salesforce and former CMO of Extreme Networks, and R. Ray Wang, Founder and Chairman of Constellation Research and former Principal Analyst at Forrester Research. Together they are two of the most respected voices on leadership, digital transformation, and the future of work.

The announcement was originally made during a live DisrupTV broadcast on December 19, 2025, and amplified across YouTube, LinkedIn, and X by DisrupTV and Constellation Research.

“Being named to DisrupTV’s Top 25 Books of 2025 is an honor,” said Chris Deaver, co-author of Brave Together. “What makes it especially timely is how closely the ideas in the book align with what leaders are wrestling today. Leaders are asking how to rebuild trust, restore momentum, and create cultures that can adapt under sustained change.”

Ian Clawson, co-author and co-founder of BraveCore, added that the book’s relevance is showing up most clearly across several sectors. “We’re seeing Brave Together resonate most in technology, professional services, healthcare, and purpose-driven organizations—anywhere smart, well-intentioned people are struggling to move together across silos. These sectors aren’t short on talent or strategy. What they need are better ways of working—clearer ownership, healthier dialogue, and cultures designed for co-creation rather than control.”

Published by McGraw-Hill, Brave Together introduces a practical framework for designing the conditions where people do their best work together—moving beyond individual heroics toward shared clarity, trust, and accountability. The book reflects BraveCore’s belief, articulated throughout its work and current web content, that culture is not a byproduct of success, but something leaders can intentionally design.

View the original DisrupTV announcement here: https://x.com/ValaAfshar/status/2002091960757301574?s=20 and related content here: https://x.com/constellationr/status/2002118319126512092?s=20

About BraveCore and Brave Together

BraveCore is a leadership and culture design firm that helps organizations build the conditions where people do their best work—together. Founded by Chris Deaver and Ian Clawson, BraveCore works with founders, executive teams, and organizations navigating growth, complexity, and change.

At the center of BraveCore’s work is the belief that culture is not a byproduct of success, but something leaders can intentionally design. Through its BraveSpace® engagements, the firm helps teams address the often-invisible dynamics that shape how work actually gets done—trust, decision-making, ownership, and collaboration—so that clarity replaces friction and collaboration becomes a strategic advantage.

Brave Together (McGraw-Hill) articulates the core philosophy behind BraveCore’s work, offering a practical framework for co-creation and culture by design. In 2025, the book was named to DisrupTV’s Top 25 Books of the Year, recognizing its contribution to modern leadership thinking.

www.bravecore.co

About DisrupTV and Constellation Research

DisrupTV is a globally followed business and technology show spotlighting innovators, executives, and authors shaping the future of leadership, work, and digital transformation. The program is produced by Constellation Research, a Silicon Valley–based research and advisory firm focused on digital transformation, emerging technologies, and business model innovation.

Founded by R. “Ray” Wang, Constellation Research advises executives, boards, and government organizations on navigating disruption and driving competitive advantage. DisrupTV, co-hosted by Vala Afshar and Ray Wang, brings together enterprise leaders, analysts, and thinkers, and publishes an annual Top 25 Books list recognizing ideas with real-world impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

