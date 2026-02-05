AirIQ Launches Technology-Driven HVAC Services Across Virginia With Focus on Reliability and Smart Home Comfort

New HVAC company combines advanced diagnostics, transparent pricing, and customer-first service to modernize home comfort.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AirIQ, a technology-driven heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) company, today announced its official launch across Virginia, delivering modern, reliable, and transparent HVAC solutions designed for today’s homeowners.AirIQ was founded to address long-standing challenges in the residential HVAC industry, including unclear pricing, delayed service, and inconsistent workmanship. By combining advanced diagnostics, skilled technicians, and streamlined service processes, AirIQ provides dependable heating and cooling solutions while prioritizing clarity, efficiency, and customer trust.The company offers a full range of residential HVAC services, including system installation, repairs, preventative maintenance, energy-efficiency evaluations, indoor air quality solutions, and smart thermostat integration. Each service is designed to help homeowners maintain comfort year-round while reducing unexpected breakdowns and long-term energy costs.“AirIQ was built to bring transparency, reliability, and professionalism back to HVAC services,” said Demario Adkins, Founder of AirIQ. “Homeowners deserve clear communication, dependable service, and solutions that actually improve comfort and system performance.”In addition to responsive service and upfront recommendations, AirIQ emphasizes preventative maintenance to help extend system life, improve indoor air quality, and reduce emergency repairs. The company’s approach focuses on long-term system health rather than short-term fixes, giving homeowners confidence in their investment.AirIQ currently serves residential customers throughout Central Virginia and surrounding areas, with plans for regional expansion. The company is fully licensed, insured, and committed to meeting all applicable state and industry compliance standards.For more information about AirIQ or to schedule HVAC service, visit the company website or contact the team directly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.