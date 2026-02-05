DomainsByOwner.com Redefines Domain Sales With an Owner-Controlled, Commission-Free Platform

DomainsByOwner.com introduces a commission-free marketplace that enables direct, owner-controlled domain transactions without brokers or listing fees.

WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global domain name industry continues to grow as digital assets become increasingly central to branding, e-commerce, and online investment strategies. In response to longstanding inefficiencies in traditional domain marketplaces, DomainsByOwner.com has launched a new model that returns control to domain owners while simplifying access for buyers. The platform introduces an owner-controlled, commission-free marketplace that enables direct connections between domain sellers and buyers, eliminating brokerage fees and intermediaries.Unlike conventional domain marketplaces that rely on commissions, intermediaries, or opaque pricing structures, DomainsByOwner.com operates on a straightforward principle: domain owners should control how their digital assets are listed, priced, and negotiated. Buyers, in turn, gain direct access to verified domain owners without inflated prices driven by third-party fees.DomainsByOwner.com is built to support a wide range of users, from individual domain investors and startup founders to established businesses seeking premium digital real estate. By removing commissions entirely, the platform aims to improve transparency, affordability, and efficiency in domain transactions.“At its core, DomainsByOwner.com is about restoring balance to the domain marketplace,” said a platform representative. “Domain names are assets owned by individuals and businesses, and those owners should decide how they sell them—without mandatory commissions or broker interference.”A Direct-to-Buyer Marketplace With No CommissionsTraditional domain marketplaces often charge commissions of 10% to 30% per transaction, significantly increasing acquisition costs for buyers and reducing sellers' net returns. DomainsByOwner.com eliminates these costs by offering a commission-free model that lets owners list domains directly and communicate with buyers without platform-imposed transaction fees.This approach benefits both sides of the marketplace. Sellers retain full pricing authority and negotiation flexibility, while buyers can engage directly with owners, often resulting in faster negotiations and more competitive pricing. The platform does not act as a broker or intermediary, ensuring that all discussions and agreements remain owner-led.DomainsByOwner.com also does not provide in-house escrow services. Instead, the platform encourages users to complete transactions using reputable third-party escrow providers of their choice, giving buyers and sellers flexibility while maintaining transaction security.Built for Transparency, Control, and Global ReachThe platform’s interface is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing domain owners to create listings quickly and manage them independently. Each listing can include domain descriptions, pricing, usage ideas, and contact options, giving buyers the context they need to evaluate opportunities.For buyers, DomainsByOwner.com offers a streamlined browsing experience focused on discoverability and clarity. Rather than competing against broker-controlled inventories or automated pricing algorithms, buyers interact directly with owners who understand the value and history of their domains.Because DomainsByOwner.com operates as a global marketplace, it supports international participation and cross-border transactions. This structure is particularly appealing to entrepreneurs, investors, and companies operating in emerging digital markets where access to premium domains is often limited by high brokerage costs.A Marketplace Designed for Long-Term SustainabilityAs the domain industry evolves, many sellers are seeking alternatives to commission-heavy platforms that prioritize marketplace profits over user outcomes. DomainsByOwner.com positions itself as a sustainable alternative by focusing on long-term user value rather than transactional revenue.By avoiding commissions, the platform reduces friction for repeat sellers and encourages long-term participation. Domain owners can build portfolios, test pricing strategies, and engage directly with buyers without the pressure of losing a percentage of every sale.The marketplace also aligns with broader trends toward decentralized, owner-first digital commerce models, where platforms facilitate connections rather than control outcomes.Supporting a Growing Digital Asset EconomyDomain names continue to play a critical role in online identity, marketing, and investment. As businesses expand digitally and entrepreneurs launch new ventures, demand for high-quality domain names remains strong. DomainsByOwner.com aims to support this growth by offering a marketplace that is accessible, transparent, and fair.By removing commissions and intermediaries, the platform lowers barriers to entry for both buyers and sellers while encouraging more accurate price discovery based on direct negotiation rather than marketplace constraints.DomainsByOwner.com is now live and accepting domain listings worldwide. 