Lavalier Necklace Collection by Galt Couture Reinterprets a Classic Design Philosophy

Galt Couture introduces its Lavalier Necklace Collection inspired by Victorian, Edwardian, and Art Deco design refined with balance, movement and modern wear.

WA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Galt Couture announces the launch of its Lavalier Necklace Collection , a focused collection dedicated to the historic lavalier necklace and its enduring design language. Shaped by the Legacy of Galt and Bro, the collection revisits a classic necklace form and presents it through a modern lens, balancing tradition with contemporary wearability.The lavalier necklace emerged during the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, becoming closely associated with the Victorian and Edwardian eras. Defined by a graceful drop silhouette suspended from a fine chain, the lavalier was designed to draw the eye vertically while remaining light and fluid on the body. While the shape is still widely seen today, its original design philosophy is often overlooked.The Lavalier Necklace Collection by Galt Couture begins with an examination of that philosophy. Rather than treating the lavalier as a decorative motif, the collection studies the structural elements that made the necklace distinctive—proportion, movement, and the relationship between pendant and chain. Each design reflects a considered approach to balance, allowing the necklace to sit naturally and move with the wearer.“Many people recognize the lavalier silhouette without realizing how carefully it was designed,” said Margaret Harrington, Senior Master Craftsman & Vintage Revival Jewelry Specialist. “This collection looks at why the lavalier necklace worked so well historically and how those same principles still matter today.”While inspired by historic references, the collection is not intended as direct reproduction. Instead, classic elements are refined into clean, understated forms that suit modern wardrobes. The result is a series of lavalier necklaces that feel familiar without appearing dated, designed for regular wear rather than special occasions alone.The Lavalier Necklace Collection forms part of Galt Couture’s broader focus on vintage-inspired fine jewelry. Alongside ready-to-wear designs, the brand offers vintage inspired lavalier pendants and the option of custom manufacturing options for customers seeking made-to-order lavalier necklaces. These custom pieces may be based on personal references, heirloom inspirations, or historical examples, allowing each necklace to reflect individual preference while remaining grounded in traditional design.The full Lavalier Necklace Collection is now available through Galt Couture’s official online store, where all designs can be viewed in detail. Customers can explore the collection, learn more about the history of the lavalier necklace, and inquire about custom manufacturing directly through the website.Business Information:Website: https://galtcouture.com/ Customer Service Email: Service@GaltandBro.comMedia Contact: Salina GraceEmail: Salina@galtandbro.comVisit Details: Galt CoutureAddress: 607 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005, United States

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.