HIP HOP BEAUTY EXHIBITION MAKES NYC DEBUT DURING NEW YORK FASHION WEEK 2026

HIP HOP BEAUTY is a visual arts and culture experience dedicated to centering and celebrating the attitude, energy and presentation of beauty through the lens of the hip hop aesthetic,” — Thembisa Mshaka

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, trailblazing hip hop culture architects and Hip Hop Beauty Circa 1973 co-founders Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks and Thembisa S. Mshaka announce the New York City premiere of photo exhibition HIP HOP BEAUTY in partnership with Gen Art, kicking off the fashion organization’s New York Fashion Week event slate on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at STUDIO6 Gallery.HIP HOP BEAUTY is a visual arts and culture experience dedicated to centering and celebrating the attitude, energy and presentation of beauty through the lens of the hip hop aesthetic,” says Mshaka. “For too long, this aspect of our contributions to Black and American history have been subject to erasure. Our exhibition sets the record straight.”Celebrity makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks, an inventor of culture-defining looks in editorial and music video, had this to say: “Hip Hop Beauty is the untold foundation of modern beauty. Born from lack of shades, access and representation, women like Thembisa and I were forced to innovate; that innovation reshaped the industry and the culture.”HIP HOP BEAUTY features works never before seen or previously unavailable for purchase by legendary photographer Keith Major, emerging sensation Mazi Smazi, with veteran celebrity hairstylist/visual artist Stacy Gray. The opening reception will include a panel titled Creatives In Conversation moderated by media personality Jamila Mustafa. Sounds provided by cultural mainstays Tippi Shorter and DJ Hard Hittin’ Harry. The exhibition will be on view until February 17, 2026.About Hip Hop Beauty (@officialhiphopbeauty)Arts and cultural experience Hip Hop Beauty amplifies rebellion, reclamation, and respect for the originators and innovators of the culture’s beauty, and style through fine art, educational panels, live performances, and retail. Hip Hop Beauty plans to travel through 2028.About Gen Art (@genart)Gen Art is an arts and entertainment organization established in 1993 to showcase emerging fashion designers, filmmakers, and artists of all disciplines, producing multiple high-profile events annually.About The FoundersAshunta Sheriff-Kendricks (@ashuntasheriff)Pioneering celebrity makeup artist, product innovator and cultural leader Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks is the Founder and CEO of Ashunta Sheriff Beauty, her award-winning, expert-led brand. Clients include Alicia Keys, Taraji P. Henson, and Rihanna.Thembisa S. Mshaka (@officiallipgame)Author, essayist and award-winning creative and editorial director Thembisa S. Mshaka is the Founder and CEO of Mshaka Media. The advertising innovator conceived multiple campaigns for Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, and more. The second edition of her book Put Your Dreams First: Handle Your [entertainment] Business arrives this Spring.About The ArtistsStacy Gray (@iamstacygray)Known for creating stunning visuals with hair as her medium, Stacy has worked with A-list clients including Beyoncé and Alicia Keys. Her work has been featured in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and the Met Gala.Keith Major (@keithmajor)A master of portraiture and educator with more than 30 years of experience—and a roster of clients including EBONY, Essence, Kevin Hart, Jeff Koons and more, Keith is one of New York’s most talented and prolific commercial photographers.Mazi Smazi (@mazismazi)Smazi Studios Founder Mazi Smazi is a multidisciplinary artist, specializing in photography, choreography and directing. Clients include Nike and Levi’s.Tippi Shorter (@tippishorter)Tippi made history as the first Global Artistic Director for Textured Hair with Aveda. Never one for limitations, Tippi has extended her handiwork to music curation, performing at events nationwide.DJ Hard Hittin’ Harry (@djhardhittinharry)Crossing the globe as the original tour DJ for The Fugees, DJ Hard Hittin Harry leverages 40 years of experience to blend multiple music genres masterfully.About Jamila Mustafa (@jmedia_)Jamila is an award-winning broadcast journalist, host and actor. Named by the UN among the most influential people under 40 and Black Enterprise 40 Under 40 in Media, Jamila is a cultural force of her generation.

