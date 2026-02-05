Inspired Healthcare Capital Investors Represented By Haselkorn & Thibaut (FINRA Case 25VECV05053)

Inspired Healthcare Capital

Haselkorn & Thibaut (InvestmentFraudLawyers.com) Represents Investors in products issued by Inspired Healthcare Capital after the recent Chapter 11 Filing

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haselkorn & Thibaut (InvestmentFraudLawyers.com) , a national investment fraud law firm focused on investor recovery, announced today that it is currently representing investors who suffered losses in connection with investments associated with Inspired Healthcare Capital and related entities following a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing on February 2, 2026 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas (Case No. 26-90004).Haselkorn & Thibaut’s representation includes pursuing claims through securities arbitration and related legal avenues, including a matter referenced as FINRA Case 25VECV05053, with the goal of investigating and, where appropriate, pursuing recovery for retail investors who purchased illiquid and complex alternative investment products tied to Inspired Healthcare Capital’s platform.“This is a situation where many investors report they were seeking stability, income, and risk-managed exposure, yet may have ended up concentrated in products that can be illiquid, difficult to value, and highly sensitive to financing and operational performance,” said Matthew Thibaut, Partner at Haselkorn & Thibaut, and the firm’s spokesperson on the matter. “Our focus is to investigate how these products were researched, marketed, sold, monitored, and supervised, and whether investors were adequately informed about the risks and limitations.”Background and Investor Concerns: SEC Inquiry, Suspended Distributions, and Ongoing UncertaintyThis investigation follows an SEC inquiry into the company and the subsequent suspension of investor distributions, which has created uncertainty relating to these investments. Investors frequently describe reliance on periodic distributions and representations about risk, liquidity, diversification, and the expected performance of senior living and healthcare real estate strategies. When distributions are suspended, investors can be left with limited options—particularly if the investment is not publicly traded and lacks a meaningful secondary market.The bankruptcy filing adds another layer of complexity for investors attempting to determine their rights and potential recovery pathways. Bankruptcy proceedings can be lengthy, and recoveries—particularly for investors who are treated as equity holders or otherwise subordinated in the capital structure—may be uncertain. As a result, investors often evaluate whether there are additional claims to be investigated outside of the bankruptcy case, including claims related to the conduct of broker-dealers, registered representatives, and advisory firms involved in recommending or facilitating the purchase of such products.Products at Issue: Complex Investments and Illiquidity RisksInspired Healthcare Capital-related offerings have been described as involving a range of investment structures that may include Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs), pooled income funds, notes, development-focused funds, and senior living real estate-related entities. These products are often marketed as providing income potential and portfolio diversification, but they can be quite complex and carry significant risk factors, including:• Illiquidity and resale restrictions, making it difficult for investors to access principal• Valuation uncertainty, particularly during periods of financial stress• Concentration risk, if investors hold a large percentage of net worth in a single sponsor or sector• Leverage and refinancing risk, which can impact distribution stability• Operational performance risk, including occupancy, staffing, and regulatory pressures in senior living operations Haselkorn & Thibaut’s investigation is focused on how such risks were presented to retail investors and whether recommendations aligned with each investor’s objectives, time horizon, and liquidity needs.Potential Areas of Investigation: Suitability, Due Diligence, and SupervisionAccording to Thibaut, the firm’s inquiry may include (where applicable) whether firms and advisors:• Conducted reasonable product due diligence before offering or recommending the investment• Ensured the investment was suitable given the investor’s profile and needs• Adequately disclosed material risks, including illiquidity, leverage, and distribution variability• Properly supervised recommendations and sales practices• Avoided overconcentration in alternative investments within customer accountsHaselkorn & Thibaut emphasizes that each investor’s circumstances are unique and that any potential claim depends on facts and documentation, including account statements, offering materials, correspondence, and the advisor’s stated rationale for the recommendation.About Haselkorn & ThibautHaselkorn & Thibaut is a national investment fraud law firm known for representing investors in disputes involving unsuitable recommendations, misrepresentation, failure to supervise, and other securities-related misconduct. The firm represents clients nationwide and is currently handling matters involving alternative investment products and complex real estate-related investment structures.Contact Information (Nationwide)Nationwide Phone: 1 888-885-7162Florida (Main Office):790 Juno Ocean Walk, Suite 501-CJuno Beach, FL 33408Arizona:Camelback Commons, 4742 North 24th Street, Suite 300Phoenix, AZ 85016Tel: (623) 244-6902New York:Park Avenue Center, 125 Park Avenue, 25th FloorNY, NY 10017Tel: (332) 286-4055North Carolina:1903 North Harrison Avenue, Suite 200Cary, NC 27513Tel: (984) 422-3645Texas:5100 Westheimer Road, Suite 200Houston, TX 77056Tel: (832) 558-7436DisclaimerThe sole purpose of this press release is to investigate how various firms, including FINRA broker-dealer firms and Registered Investment Advisory firms, have researched, marketed, sold, monitored, and supervised Inspired Healthcare Capital investment recommendations and sales to retail investor clients or how they advised, recommended, and implemented such investment strategies that included these or similar investment products. If you are a retail investor with information related to these topics, please contact our office.The information herein is based on publicly available sources and ongoing allegations related to Inspired Healthcare Capital, which remain subject to change and are unproven at this time. Past outcomes in similar cases do not guarantee future results.

