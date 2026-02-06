OMODA&JAECOO UAE Launches Flagship JAECOO J8 SHS at ‘Super Hybrid Night’ in Dubai

Dr. Luan Yunfei, Director of Powertrain at Chery Group; Mr. Tim Zhang, General Manager, Chery Middle East; and Mr. Steve Eum, Vice President & General Manager of Chery Design China/Europe, at the official UAE launch of the JAECOO J8 SHS. Group photo at the launch of JAECOO J8 SHS launch

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OMODA&JAECOO UAE redefined the future of intelligent mobility with the official UAE launch of its flagship performance Super Hybrid SUV, the JAECOO J8 SHS , at an exclusive Super Hybrid Night in Dubai.The event took place at a landmark venue in Dubai overlooking the city’s skyline, bringing together senior government officials, media representatives, influencers, industry leaders, dealers, partners, and VIP guests for an immersive showcase of the brand’s best-in-class Super Hybrid technology, reinforcing OMODA&JAECOO’s commitment to next-generation intelligent mobility in the UAE.A Landmark Moment for Super Hybrid MobilityThe highlight of the evening was the official unveiling of the JAECOO J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System), positioned as OMODA&JAECOO’s most advanced and performance-oriented Super Hybrid SUV to-date. Powered by best-in-class super hybrid technology, the JAECOO J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System) delivers a seamless balance of performance, efficiency, and intelligent driving, offering a long driving range of up to 1,300 KM, making it ideally suited for both urban commutes and long-distance journeys across the region.The standout ‘Performance’ variant delivers segment-leading capabilities, featuring a combined output of 600HP, peak torque of 915Nm, an AWD drivetrain, and acceleration from 0–100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds.In addition to the JAECOO J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System), guests experienced the broader Super Hybrid line-up, including the JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System), OMODA C7 SHS (Super Hybrid System), and OMDOA C5 HEV, along with a dedicated SHS chassis and technology experience zone, offering a closer look at the engineering and innovation behind the Super Hybrid System.Brand Vision and Strategic GrowthThe main-stage program highlighted OMODA&JAECOO’s global brand vision and long-term new energy strategy, with a strong focus on best-in-class super hybrid technology as a key pillar of the brand’s future product roadmap. The evening also included customer and partner testimonials, an appreciation segment, and a special one-year brand anniversary moment, celebrating OMODA&JAECOO’s rapid growth and market expansion in the UAE.Commenting on the launch, OMODA&JAECOO Automobile International Chief Executive Officer Shawn Xu said: “The launch of the JAECOO J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System) marks a defining milestone for OMODA&JAECOO in the UAE. Super Hybrid technology is central to our vision of delivering powerful yet sustainable mobility solutions tailored to the region. With the JAECOO J8 SHS, we are introducing a flagship SUV that combines performance, efficiency, and intelligent design — reflecting our commitment to innovation and the UAE’s future mobility ambitions.”Driving the Future ForwardSince entering the UAE market, OMODA&JAECOO has continued to gain momentum through its focus on cutting-edge technology, distinctive design, and customer-centric innovation. The successful launch of the JAECOO J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System) further reinforces the brand’s position as a key player in the region’s evolving new-energy vehicle landscape.The event concluded with a group photo session, followed by dinner and networking, allowing media and VIP guests to engage directly with brand leadership and product specialists.

