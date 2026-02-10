Altaris Business Awards Announces the Winners of the 2026 Franchise Business Awards

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altaris Business Awards is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Franchise Business Awards , recognising franchise organisations and franchisees that have demonstrated strong leadership, effective systems, and sustained performance across domestic and international markets.This year’s awards reflect the continued strength of franchising as a business model built on consistency, collaboration, and long-term value creation. Across all categories, recipients were recognised for maintaining high operational standards, supporting franchise partners effectively, and delivering reliable performance in competitive and evolving environments.The 2026 Franchise Business Awards highlight organisations that have shown a clear commitment to structured growth, people development, and practical innovation. Collectively, the winners and finalists demonstrate how well-supported franchise networks can achieve scale while maintaining quality, governance, and brand integrity.Altaris Business Awards 2026 Franchise Business Awards Winners• LOBCHANGE Inc – Best Overall Franchise• GoliathTech UK – Best International Franchise• Everycare Central Hants – Franchisee of the Year• Driver Hire – Excellence in Franchise Support• Your Man With A Van Ltd – Best Franchise Innovation• Franchise Magazine USA – Excellence in MarketingAltaris Business Awards 2026 Franchise Business Awards Finalists• GoliathTech UK – Best Overall Franchise• LOBCHANGE Inc – Best International Franchise• Mercure – Franchisee of the Year• Everycare Central Hants – Excellence in Franchise Support• Right at Home – Best Franchise Innovation• Your Man With A Van Ltd – Excellence in MarketingRecognising Strength Across the Franchise SectorThe 2026 Franchise Business Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated practical leadership, clear strategic direction, and a commitment to supporting franchise partners through well-defined systems and collaborative approaches. From internationally scalable franchise platforms to high-performing franchisees, this year’s recipients reflect the breadth and maturity of the global franchise sector.Altaris Business Awards congratulates all winners and finalists on their achievements. Their work highlights the importance of strong foundations, disciplined execution, and ongoing support in building franchise networks positioned for sustainable growth.For more information about the 2026 Franchise Business Awards, please contact Altaris Business Awards.

