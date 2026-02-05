MEDIA ADVISORY: Huntington Bank and CLIMB Fund to Host Community Launch Celebration for First Charleston Branch

Huntington Bank and CLIMB Fund will host a Feb. 10 Community Launch Celebration in Charleston marking Huntington’s first branch. Media invited.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huntington Bank , in partnership with CLIMB Fund , will host a Community Launch Celebration on Tuesday, February 10, marking the opening of Huntington Bank’s first full-service branch in Charleston, South Carolina. The event will bring together community leaders, entrepreneurs, and partners to celebrate local collaboration and Huntington’s commitment to strengthening the communities it serves.MEDIA ADVISORYFOR PLANNING PURPOSESWHAT:Huntington Bank Community Launch CelebrationA community-focused event celebrating local partnerships, the opening of Huntington Bank’s first Charleston branch, and Huntington’s ongoing commitment to community investment.WHO:• Huntington Bank Charleston-area leadership• CLIMB Fund leadership and staff• Local community leaders• Entrepreneurs, partners, and community membersWHEN:• Tuesday, February 10, 2026• 4:00–6:00 p.m.WHERE:• CLIMB Fund parking lot• 2 Race St.• Charleston, SC 29403• Downtown Charleston• Located approximately four blocks from Huntington Bank’s new Charleston branchWHY:Huntington Bank is celebrating the opening of its first full-service branch in Charleston, located at 677 King St., as it continues expanding its presence in North Carolina and South Carolina. The Community Launch Celebration will highlight Huntington’s focus on building strong, lasting relationships with customers and communities, and will recognize CLIMB Fund for its commitment to serving entrepreneurs and small businesses across South Carolina.VISUALS:• Community partners and nonprofit leaders gathering outside CLIMB Fund’s downtown Charleston office• Branded Huntington Bank and CLIMB Fund signage with Charleston streetscape backdrop• Conversations focused on access to capital and financial education• Wide shots of the outdoor celebration highlighting collaboration and community presenceMembers of the media are invited to attend. Interviews with representatives from Huntington Bank and CLIMB Fund will be available on site.MEDIA CONTACTSCLIMB FundBriel YoungMarketing & Communications CoordinatorEmail: Briel@climbfund.orgPhone: (843) 580-1077Huntington BankDeon RobertsAssociate Director of CommunicationsEmail: deon.e.roberts@huntington.comPhone: (704) 706-0441

