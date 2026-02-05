3rd Annual Florida State Parks Day at the Capitol Brings Legislators, Leaders Together For State’s Natural Wonders

Representative Allison Tant and Senator Jason Brodeur join the Florida State Parks Foundation and Florida State Parks Director Chuck Hatcher to present matching resolutions declaring February 4, 2026, as Florida State Parks Day. Photo by Colin Hackley. Senator Jason Brodeur presents Florida State Parks Foundation Board President Matt Caldwell with a Senate Resolution declaring Feb. 4, 2026, as Florida State Parks Day. Photo by Colin Hackley.

~Reception also honored 25th anniversary of Florida Forever, state’s premier conservation program that has protected more than 1 million acres~

Florida doesn’t just have the best natural resources – we also have the best park rangers, managers, biologists and outdoor professionals managing them each and every day.” — Matt Caldwell, Florida State Parks Foundation Board President

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surrounded by sights, sound and flavors inspired by Florida’s iconic outdoor spaces, several of Florida’s lawmakers, including Representative Allison Tant and Senator Jason Brodeur as well as dozens of environmental leaders and advocates, joined the Florida State Parks Foundation, Live Wildly and representatives from the award-winning Florida Park Service, for a legislative reception Wednesday at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum.The event once again served as a celebration of Florida State Parks Day, now in its third consecutive year. A bipartisan effort, sponsored by Rep. Tant and Sen. Brodeur, led to official proclamations from the Florida House and Senate declaring Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, as Florida State Parks Day at the Capitol.Rep. Tant joined the Foundation’s Board of Directors in December 2024.“It’s simply breathtaking to see our Foundation team, our park rangers and our state’s elected leaders come together to celebrate our amazing state parks each year,” said Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation. “Our legislative reception is one of our best opportunities to share everything that makes our state parks so special with Florida’s leaders and decision-makers, and I have no doubt that this year’s event made a big impression on everyone who attended.”Matt Caldwell, president of the Foundation’s Board of Directors and a former state representative (2010-18), served as master of ceremonies. Sen. Brodeur, Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis A. Lambert, Florida State Parks Director Chuck Hatcher and Live Wildly Deputy Director Meredith Budd were among the evening’s featured speakers.“Our beaches, springs, trails, greenways, waterways and cultural sites attract people from all over the country and around the world,” Caldwell said. “But Florida doesn’t just have the best natural resources – we also have the best park rangers, managers, biologists and outdoor professionals managing them each and every day.“It’s an honor to celebrate them here at the Capitol with our state’s leaders.”The speaking program also emphasized the impact of Florida Forever and the Florida Wildlife Corridor, as well as both initiatives’ close links to state parks.Florida Forever, DEP’s premier conservation and recreation lands acquisition program, last year celebrated its 25th anniversary. The program has protected more than 1 million acres and has helped to acquire or expand 59 state parks.The Florida Wildlife Corridor, meanwhile, is composed of nearly 18 million acres of connected conservation land and waters that provide critical habitat and room to roam for iconic Florida wildlife such as panthers, black bears, manatees, gopher tortoises and red-cockaded woodpeckers.Seventy-five state parks fall within the wildlife corridor’s footprint, which prompted the Foundation and Live Wildly to first forge their longstanding partnership in 2023.“Florida’s lands and waters are some of the most unique and productive in the world,” Budd said. “Florida Forever, together with our state park system and the Wildlife Corridor, is helping protect the state’s cultural and natural heritage – all while supporting jobs and economic growth. These initiatives demonstrate how conservation is not just good for nature, but it makes good economic sense.”The following day, Caldwell and a team of Foundation board members visited the Capitol for one-on-one meetings with more than 20 state senators and representatives.Each meeting included detailed information about parks in each lawmaker’s respective district, as well as a broad overview of the Florida State Parks system’s impact on the state. The Foundation encourages all lawmakers to fully fund state parks as recommended in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2026 budget request.In the most recent fiscal year, Florida’s state parks generated $3.6 billion in estimated economic impact while welcoming more than 28 million visitors and supporting nearly 50,000 jobs.“From the Panhandle to the Keys, our state parks offer beautiful, pristine examples of what makes Florida so special,” Rep. Tant said. “I encourage all Floridians to visit their favorite parks, explore new parks, and join us in our efforts to preserve these remarkable places for generations to come.”

