Top Sociologist, Researcher, and Author Dr. Gail Dines Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

STERLING, MA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Gail Dines is the founder and CEO of Culture Reframed and an internationally recognized expert on the ways pornography impacts our culture, identity, and sexuality. She has dedicated over 40 years to research, writing, and speaking on this topic. She has appeared in diverse media, such has podcasts, documentaries, television and radio. In addition to her reputation as a subject matter expert, she is a professor emeritus of Sociology. Dr. Dines was named the 4th most quoted woman sociologist in the world by Academic Influence.

Dr. Dines first began examining the harm of pornography back in the 1980’s. At the time she was situated in Tel Aviv Israel at a rape crisis center where she would hear women’s reports of their abuse and translate them into English. At the tender age of 22 she attended a lecture on the harms of pornography, and what she heard, and saw was so shocking, that is spurred a change in her PhD topic (from sexism in education to the sociology of pornography) She couldn’t stop thinking about the women, men, and children who had been affected; research and teaching others has been her life’s work since that day.

She founded The Research institute for the study on media and pornography at 23 in Israel, while she was writing her doctoral dissertation at Salford University. What began as a handful of concerned citizens and feminists has grown into a large operation today located in Haifa, Israel. When Gail Dines moved to the UAS in 1986, she started teaching at Wheelock College in Boston, MA, where she became a tenured full professor. In addition to teaching, she has helped to establish pornography as a public health crisis. In 2010 she wrote a book PORNLAND: How Porn Has Hijacked Our Sexuality, which was honored by several media and book festivals and has now become a documentary film. To date, the book has been translated into 5 languages.

In 2015, she founded Culture Reframed, a science-based organization that builds programs for teachers, parents/caregivers, and medical and legal experts. Culture Reframed is now a national and international leader in the field of raising awareness about the harms of hyper sexualization and pornography on young people. Culture Reframed has helped to shape policy changes regarding young people’s easy access to pornography. Dr. Dines has served as a consultant to governmental agencies in the US, UK, Norway. Iceland, Brazil, Canada and more. One of the key goals of Culture Reframed is to build resilience and resistance in youth to the harms of pornography.

Studies show that watching pornography can desensitize boys and men to the abuse and degradation of women. They will go into a brothel with a photo up on their phones, saying this is what I want. Or they will try to repeat acts they saw online with their girlfriends and wives, not realizing just how violent or humiliating those acts might be. We need to educate society on the harms of pornography and regulate young people’s access to porn, just as we regulate their access to other harmful products such as tobacco and alcohol

One such piece of legislation is the Digital Safety Act that was recently passed in the UK, as well as the Age-Verification Laws in the US that require a third-party to age verify all people who want access to porn sites. ﻿

Dr. Dines said that her own grown son is a positive example of learning and making choices aligned with our authentic self. When invited to a bachelor party at a strip club, he chose not to go. He said he couldn’t live with himself if he had contributed to misogynistic views and acts that harm women. Perhaps other young men will listen, learn, and raise their consciousness as well.

The statistics on the harms of pornography are staggering: 1 in 3 kids see mainstream hardcore porn by the age 12; and studies show that 90% of porn scenes contain violent images such as bondage or strangulation. It is easy to see why experts like Gail Dines say we are in a deep emotional health and cultural crisis.

This is an outstanding opportunity to listen and learn from a woman recognized as a top-rated academic, author, researcher and activist; an expert whose writing and speeches nave been translated into more than 5 languages. Her voice and analyses have been shared across the world in media like ABC New, BBC, and Canadian Public Radio, as well as her TEDx talk which has over half a million views.

Close Up Radio recently featured Dr. Gail Dines, PhD in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday February 3rd at 1pm Eastern

For more information about Dr. Dines and her advocacy, visit www.culturereframed.org

