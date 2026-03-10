Nelson Elder Care Law Named 2025 Best of Georgia Award Winner

WOODSTOCK, GA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nelson Elder Care Law has been named a 2025 Best of Georgia Award winner. Serving the families of Georgia through their three offices in Gainesville, Marietta, and Woodstock, this elder care law firm was recognized for its trusted work helping Georgia families plan ahead with clarity, confidence, and long-term stability.Nelson Elder Care Law focuses on estate planning, Medicaid planning, probate administration, and guardianship and conservatorship matters. The Best of Georgia Award highlights businesses that consistently earn the confidence of their communities through experience, reliability, and results. For Nelson Elder Care Law, the recognition reflects a steady, thoughtful approach to legal planning that helps families feel prepared rather than pressured.“Our goal has always been to make sure families have a clear understanding of what their options are and to create a plan they can rely on,” said Josh Nelson, Owner and CEO at Nelson Elder Care Law. “When people understand what is possible and have the right guidance, estate planning becomes far less overwhelming.”One area where the firm stands out is Medicaid planning. Nelson Elder Care Law’s strategies allow clients to protect up to 100 percent of their assets, compared to the industry norm where many firms can protect only about half. Through tools such as the firm’s Absolute Protection Trust™, clients are able to protect themselves and the ones they love while maintaining financial stability as care needs change.Beyond Medicaid planning, the firm works closely with families navigating estate planning and probate administration, offering guidance during transitions that often come with emotional and logistical challenges. Their work in guardianship and conservatorship also helps ensure loved ones are protected and supported when legal authority becomes necessary.The 2025 Best of Georgia Award reflects Nelson Elder Care Law’s ongoing commitment to clear communication, sound planning, and long-term relationships. Based in Woodstock and serving families across Georgia, the firm remains focused on helping clients stay prepared for the future and protected through every stage of life.For more information click here

