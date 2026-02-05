DreamFi Appoints Financial Strategist Martha Washington to Financial Education Advisory Council

In this advisory role, Washington will provide guidance on DreamFi’s financial education initiatives, including curriculum development, and educational content.

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DreamFi , the financial empowerment platform co-founded by renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump, announced that financial strategist and educator Martha Washington has joined its Financial Education Advisory Council. In this advisory role, Washington will provide strategic guidance on DreamFi’s financial education initiatives, including curriculum development, and educational content. She will help ensure DreamFi’s educational offerings remain practical, accessible, and aligned with the real-world financial challenges facing individuals and families.Washington brings more than 25 years of experience shaped by deep expertise in both tax and financial strategy. She is known for her clear, grounded approach to planning for today’s needs, tomorrow’s risks, and the future individuals want to build. Throughout her career, Washington has translated complex financial topics into everyday language, helping people feel informed, equipped, and confident rather than overwhelmed when making financial decisions.DreamFi’s mission is to make financial freedom more accessible through education that helps people understand how money works and build lasting stability. Washington’s advisory role will support that mission by expanding clear, practical financial education to broader audiences.To learn more about DreamFi and sign up, visit DreamFi.com.###About DreamFiDreamFi is a financial technology company co-founded by renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who also serves as its largest shareholder. The company is focused on expanding financial access and providing resources that help individuals and families make informed financial decisions, build stability, and work towards building generational wealth. By combining mobile banking, payments infrastructure, and financial education, DreamFi supports communities in taking control of their financial futures. Visit DreamFi.com to learn more.Fees may apply.

