Moonrise Distillery Earns 2025 Best of Georgia Honorable Mention Award

CLAYTON, GA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moonrise Distillery has been recognized with a 2025 Best of Georgia Honorable Mention Award, marking another milestone for a company that has built its reputation through consistency, craftsmanship, and an unwavering commitment to quality. For more than thirteen years, Moonrise has produced award winning spirits and ready to drink cocktails using historic 1850s methods, double distillation, and careful ingredient selection. The result is a portfolio that has earned more than thirty-six national gold medals and a loyal following across Georgia.Moonrise Distillery’s approach is intentionally unhurried. Spirits are aged by taste rather than time, ingredients are sourced with care and kept local whenever possible, and every visitor is treated like part of the process rather than part of a transaction. Guests can enjoy Moonrise products inside the 22,000 square foot distillery, at their 1920s-style speakeasy, or at local liquor stores throughout the region. The distillery also serves as a unique event venue, hosting meetings and special occasions for up to 150 people while maintaining the relaxed, welcoming atmosphere that defines the brand.“This recognition means a great deal to our team because it reflects the work we put in every day,” said a Moonrise Distillery staff member. “We have always believed that if you focus on doing things the right way, the rest follows. Our goal is to create spirits people genuinely enjoy and an experience they want to come back to.”Receiving a Best of Georgia Honorable Mention Award for another year reinforces Moonrise Distillery’s long standing commitment to craft, community, and continued growth. As the distillery looks ahead, the focus remains the same as it has always been: producing exceptional spirits, honoring traditional methods, and welcoming guests into an experience that feels both personal and enduring.For more information click here

