Superior K9 Training Academy Earns 2025 Best of Georgia Regional Award

CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, GA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Superior K9 Training Academy has been named a 2025 Best of Georgia Regional Award winner, a recognition that reflects the steady, results-driven work the academy has become known for. Anyone who has ever watched their dog abandon all sense of training at the sight of a squirrel understands the value of a place that can turn those unpredictable moments into confident, controlled ones. Superior K9 has built its reputation on helping owners move from frustration to capability through training that is both highly skilled and deeply personal.Founded by Master K9 Instructor Missy Schmidt, the academy brings more than thirty years of professional experience to every program. Schmidt’s background spans obedience, service work, behavioral modification, and protection, shaped by decades of hands-on training with families, first-time dog owners, law enforcement, service dog teams, and federal agencies. What clients value most is the individualized approach. Dogs stay in the home rather than a large kennel, and every program is customized to meet the needs of both the dog and the handler. This focus on partnership is why the academy’s mantra, We train with excellence so you can lead with assurance, resonates so strongly with the community they serve.“This award reflects the trust families place in us,” said a staff member at Superior K9. “Our goal has always been to help owners feel confident and supported. When the owner grows, the dog grows with them.”The 2025 Best of Georgia Regional Award highlights the academy’s long-standing commitment to strengthening the bond between dogs and their owners. With continued growth and an approach anchored in clarity and consistency, Superior K9 Training Academy plans to keep guiding Georgia dog owners toward calmer walks and more capable leadership for years to come.For more information click here

