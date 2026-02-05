PIADA Brings Back Heart-Shaped Pasta for Valentine's Day 2026 Expanding The Fan-Favorite Offering All Weekend

PIADA brings back heart-shaped pasta for Valentine’s Day, expanding the fan-favorite all weekend with a $25 bundle featuring entrées, drinks, and cannoli chips.

This pasta checks every box. It’s the same Barilla® pasta guests love, built to hold sauce like rigatoni—but the heart shape adds surprise and delight. Fun, interactive, and unforgettable.” — Matt Harding, Chief Innovation Officer at PIADA Italian Street Food

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Piada Italian Street Food, the nation’s leading fast-casual Italian restaurant concept, is bringing back its fan-favorite heart-shaped pasta for Valentine’s Day 2026 after an overwhelming response to last year’s debut. Originally offered in 2025 for one day only, the limited-time menu item returns for an entire weekend from Friday through Sunday, giving guests more opportunities to enjoy the festive favorite while supplies last.Made exclusively with BarillaLimited Edition Love Pasta, the heart-shaped noodles will replace rigatoni in all Piada pasta dishes for three days only, available to order both in-store and online while supplies last. Guests can enjoy the playful pasta shape at no additional cost with any sauce or protein and are welcome to return as often as they’d like throughout the weekend.To make the celebration even sweeter, Piada is offering a Valentine’s Day Meal Bundle for just $25, delivering big value for a limited time in-stores only while supplies last. The bundle includes two regular-size pasta entrées with protein—including fan-favorite Mac & Cheese—plus two regular-size beverages and a bag of cannoli chips, making it an easy, affordable way for couples, friends, or families to enjoy a festive meal together.“From a culinary standpoint, this pasta checks every box,” said Matt Harding, Chief Innovation Officer at Piada Italian Street Food. “It’s the same Barillapasta our guests already love, designed to hold sauce just like rigatoni—but the heart shape adds an element of surprise and delight. It’s fun, interactive, and turns a familiar dish into something memorable without changing what makes it great.”Piada was the first restaurant brand to introduce heart-shaped pasta in foodservice nationwide last year, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and its ability to create playful twists on Italian street food classics that fit seamlessly into the brand’s menu platform. In 2025, Piada introduced the heart-shaped pasta for a single day, ordering 1,800 pounds to meet demand. For 2026, the brand is expanding availability with just 6,000 pounds nationwide—while still keeping the offering limited.While the pasta is inspired by Valentine’s Day, Piada emphasizes that the experience is meant for everyone, not just couples.“What stood out to us last year was how broadly this resonated,” said Lance Juhas, co-CEO of Piada Italian Street Food. “It wasn’t just a Valentine’s thing for couples. We saw families, friends, coworkers, and solo guests all enjoying it. At Piada, we believe food should bring people together, and this pasta does exactly that in a lighthearted, joyful way.”The heart-shaped pasta is available to order both in-stores and online, while the Valentine’s Day Meal Bundle will only be available in-store at participating Piada locations while supplies last. Guests who are enrolled in the Piada One loyalty members can earn a badge with the purchase of heart shaped pasta from February 13-15. The heart-shaped pasta is not available for catering orders.For more information or to find a Piada location near you, visit mypiada.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.