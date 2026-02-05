Agave Health Named to the 2026 New York Digital Health 100

Agave Health launches ADHD evaluation and diagnosis service for adults

From watchlist to DHNY 100, Agave Health is recognized among the top digital health companies shaping 2026.

Being named to the DH100 is a meaningful validation that the market is ready for care models designed for how people actually live and work, not how the system has traditionally operated.” — Ori Fruhauf, co-founder and CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From “Company to Watch” to category-defining platform for neurodiverse care Agave Health , the virtual care platform redefining how neurodiverse adults access and sustain mental healthcare, has been named to the 2026 New York Digital Health 100 ( DH100 ) by Digital Health New York (DHNY).The recognition marks a milestone year for Agave. After being named one of DHNY’s 10 Companies to Watch in 2025, Agave now joins the DH100, a curated list of the companies actively shaping the future of healthcare in New York and beyond.Published annually by DHNY in conjunction with the New York Healthcare Innovation Report, the DH100 highlights startups that have moved beyond experimentation to execution, building scalable businesses while delivering measurable impact across care delivery, data, and trust.“For years, neurodiverse adults have been offered fragmented, episodic care. Diagnosis without follow-through, therapy without context, tools without support,” said Ori Fruhauf, Co-Founder and CEO of Agave Health. “Agave was built to change that. Being named to the DH100 is a meaningful validation that the market is ready for care models designed for how people actually live and work, not how the system has traditionally operated.”Agave Health delivers employer-covered, insurance-backed care for adults with ADHD and other forms of neurodiversity, combining coaching, therapy, digital tools, and AI-powered support into a single, continuous care experience. The platform is used by employees across fast-growing and enterprise organizations, helping individuals improve focus, emotional regulation, and long-term wellbeing, while giving employers a benefit that drives real engagement and outcomes.“The breadth and depth of companies named to this year’s DH100 reflect a clear market shift from experimentation to execution,” said Bunny Ellerin, Co-Founder and CEO of Digital Health New York. “These companies are scaling solutions that improve outcomes while building enduring businesses, demonstrating how innovation at the intersection of care delivery, data, and trust is shaping the next generation of healthcare leaders.”Agave’s inclusion in the 2026 DH100 follows a year of significant momentum, including expanded employer partnerships, growing utilization across care modalities, and continued investment in AI-driven features that support adherence, engagement, and personalized care journeys.To download the 2026 New York Healthcare Innovation Report, visit DHNY’s website.About Agave HealthAgave Health is a virtual care platform designed for neurodiverse adults, starting with ADHD. Covered by employers and health plans, Agave combines coaching, therapy, evidence-based digital tools, and AI-powered support into a single care experience that evolves with the individual over time. By focusing on continuity, personalization, and real-world impact, Agave helps people build sustainable skills for work and life, not just short-term symptom relief.About Digital Health New York (DHNY)Digital Health New York (DHNY) is a connected community of digital health leaders who share ideas, spark new directions, and create success across the healthcare ecosystem. DHNY works to increase the visibility of New York City as a leader in healthcare innovation and to showcase the companies and leaders building the future of healthcare. Its flagship event, the DHNY Summit, brings together entrepreneurs, investors, payers, providers, and executives to drive impactful conversations across the industry.

