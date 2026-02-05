NYC Pain Management Experts Warn Winter Snow Shoveling and Activities are Major Cause of Rotator Cuff and Nerve Injuries

Our multidisciplinary approach addresses structural damage and the pain itself. We don't mask symptoms; we treat with minimal-invasive procedures and prevent injuries from becoming permanent problems.” — Dr. Dmitriy Dvoskin, Pain Physicians NY

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As winter storms continue to blanket much of the United States, Pain Physicians NY , a leading pain management practice, warns that snow shoveling and other winter activities can lead to serious lasting injuries. Snow shoveling commonly leads to shoulder/rotator cuff, low back, neck and nerve injuries; particularly when performed in cold conditions or without proper technique. Clinical summaries from 2025 note that pulled muscles, lower-back strains, and rotator cuff injuries are among the most frequently reported musculoskeletal injuries associated with snow shoveling in cold weather.“We see a significant spike in shoulder, low back and nerve-related injuries every winter in our locations,” says Board-Certified Dr. Dmitriy Dvoskin at Pain Physicians NY. “What many don’t realize is that the repetitive overhead motions of snow shoveling, combined with cold temperatures that stiffen muscles, create the perfect conditions for rotator cuff tears, low back and nerve damage/sciatica that can persist long after the snow melts."Advanced Treatment Options AvailablePain Physicians NY provides comprehensive, evidence-based care for patients suffering from winter-related musculoskeletal injuries, including rotator cuff strains, shoulder inflammation, low back strain, nerve compression and overuse injuries commonly associated with snow shoveling and cold-weather activity.Each treatment plan is individualized and guided by diagnostic imaging, functional assessment, and the latest clinical research, with a focus on reducing pain, restoring mobility, and preventing long-term damage. Treatment options include:*Regenerative medicine therapies: including platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and stem cell treatments, designed to stimulate the body’s natural healing response, repair damaged tissue, and reduce chronic inflammation without surgery.*Targeted image-guided injections: such as corticosteroid or biologic injections, to precisely deliver anti-inflammatory treatment to affected joints, tendons, or soft tissues providing pain relief while improving range of motion.*Advanced nerve block procedures: address nerve-related pain caused by compression, irritation, or cold-weather exacerbation, offering both diagnostic clarity and therapeutic relief.*Minimally invasive interventional procedures for patients who do not respond to conservative care, allowing for effective treatment with shorter recovery times and reduced disruption to daily life compared to traditional surgery.By combining interventional pain management, regenerative medicine and rehabilitation under one coordinated care model, Pain Physicians NY helps patients recover safely and effectively from winter-related injuries while minimizing the risk of long-term shoulder dysfunction and chronic pain."Our multidisciplinary approach addresses the structural damage and the pain itself," Dr. Dvoskin adds. "We don't mask symptoms; we treat with minimal-invasive procedures and prevent temporary injuries from becoming permanent problems."Research published in The National Center for Biotechnology Information indicates that 30% of adults over age 60 already have rotator cuff tears, with that number jumping to 62% in those over 80. Winter activities can accelerate these degenerative processes and trigger secondary nerve complications.About Pain Physicians NYPain Physicians NY in New York City provides top-tier, non-invasive pain management led by board-certified doctors, including Dr. Leon Reyfman, Dr. Boleslav Kosharskyy, and Dr. Dmitriy Droskin. Using advanced technology, they offer personalized treatments for acute and chronic pain, including state-of-the-art regenerative therapies, stem cells for disc regeneration, and targeted injections. With a compassionate approach, they help restore function and improve patients’ quality of life. Emergency appointments are available. For more information, visit: https://painphysiciansny.com

