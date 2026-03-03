Riverview Health and Rehabilitation Center Earns 2025 Best of Georgia Award for Excellence in Coordinated Care

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Navigating modern healthcare can often feel like trying to solve a puzzle with missing pieces, especially for families supporting aging loved ones. Riverview Health and Rehabilitation Center has built its reputation on closing that gap, offering steady, coordinated care that brings clarity to complexity. This year, that commitment earned Riverview a 2025 Best of Georgia Award, marking their second consecutive win following their 2024 recognition.Riverview provides a continuum of support that spans rehabilitation services to long-term nursing care. Their model is rooted in consistent communication, clinical excellence, and the belief that every resident deserves both medical expertise and daily dignity. Skilled 24/7 nursing, an in-house dialysis center, and specialized wound, IV, and tracheostomy care form the clinical backbone of their work. Complementing this are dementia care programs, personalized nutrition plans, and a robust suite of therapies designed to keep residents moving toward better days.Beyond medical services, Riverview strengthens quality of life through practical conveniences and meaningful engagement. With an on-site bank, barber, salon, laundromat, library, and full calendar of activities, residents experience a community designed to support living, not just care delivery.“Our team shows up every day with a simple goal: create stability for families and progress for residents,” said Riverview’s Administrator, Jordan Russell, LNHA. “This award is an honor, but more importantly, it reflects the trust families place in us. That trust is what drives our work.”As Riverview looks ahead, the focus remains the same: clarity, consistency, and compassionate care that families can rely on. In a healthcare landscape often defined by uncertainty, Riverview continues to offer something rare: confidence that your loved one is supported by a team who knows what to do and does it exceptionally well.For more information click here

