Footprints Floors – Peachtree City Honored with 2025 Best of Georgia Award

PEACHTREE CITY , GA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Footprints Floors – Peachtree City has been named a 2025 Best of Georgia Award winner, a recognition that highlights the company’s dedication to high-quality flooring solutions and outstanding customer service. Serving the Peachtree City community and surrounding areas, Footprints Floors specializes in hardwood, laminate, LVP, vinyl, tile, stone, carpet, stair installations, and floor restoration, bringing a mix of craftsmanship and care to every project.The Best of Georgia Award celebrates businesses chosen by local residents, marking the company as a trusted and respected part of the community. Footprints Floors has built its reputation by approaching each project with precision, creativity, and a focus on lasting results. From restoring worn hardwood to installing custom stone and tile designs, their team combines technical skill with an eye for detail, ensuring homes and businesses receive flooring solutions that are both durable and visually striking. Specialty products from Revel Woods and LED refinishing options give clients access to unique materials and modern finishes that are hard to find elsewhere.“Our goal has always been to make floors that transform how people live in their homes,” said a team member. “Being recognized by our neighbors in the Best of Georgia Awards is a meaningful reminder that our focus on quality and care resonates with the people we serve.”Winning the 2025 Best of Georgia Award underscores Footprints Floors’ ongoing commitment to the community and to elevating everyday spaces. As the company looks to the future, it plans to continue introducing innovative flooring solutions while maintaining the personal attention and craftsmanship that earned it this recognition. Residents of Peachtree City can expect more projects that combine functionality, style, and the kind of lasting quality that keeps homes looking their best for years to come.For more information click here

