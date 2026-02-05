Oscar Winner James Ivory Backs Indie Film "Can't Let It Go!, by Protege Roy Szuper Mario Cantone Wearing American Flag Jacket James Ivory And Roy Szuper - Cant Let It GO - Discussing The Film

Can’t Let It Go Debuts in Brooklyn

The most irreverent yet hilarious film I have watched in a long time.” — Adam Clayton Powell III

NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Academy AwardWinner James Ivory Backs Indie Film Can’t Let It Go! by Protégé Roy SzuperPolitical Satire Can’t Let It Go Debuts in Brooklyn, NYCan’t Let It Go launches on February 6 with an exclusive screening followed by a panel discussion featuring actor Mario Cantone and director Roy Szuper at Stuart Cinema & Café in Brooklyn, New York. The film will screen for three consecutive nights, February 6–8.A satirical comedy from writer/director Roy Szuper, produced by Academy Awardwinner James Ivory (Call Me by Your Name), co-produced by its director of photography Miguel Amortegui, Can’t Let It Go stars Mario Cantone (Sex and the City, And Just Like That…) and features an ensemble cast of New York–based performers.Director Roy Szuper transports audiences back to the heated 2016 United States presidential election, delivering a fast-paced, emotionally charged satire that hilariously plays on both sides of the political divide as tensions reach a boiling point. The film portrays intimate and awkward social and family dynamics within New York City’s collective consciousness during one of the most divisive elections in modern history.The film is led by Mario Cantone, who portrays a character navigating irony, frustration, and a longing for reconciliation amid political turmoil. The ensemble cast includes Roger Hendricks Simon, Ella Loudon, Amy Blackman, Devika Bhise, Alison Fraser, David Fierro, Rick Younger, Cheryl Stern, Esther Caroline Levy, Jonathan Crimeni, and Roy Szuper himself. Together, the New York–based cast brings authenticity, immediacy, and emotional depth to the narrative.Screenings:Stuart Cinema & Cafe79 West St, Brooklyn, NY 11222February 6Red Carpet: 7:00 PMScreening: 7:45 PMQ&A: 9:10 PMPanelists: Roy Szuper (Director), Mario CantoneFebruary 7Screening: 8:20 PMQ&A: 9:40 PMPanelists: Roy Szuper, Rick Younger (Mean Girls on Broadway), Roger Hendricks Simon (Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps), Cheryl Stern (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)February 8Screening: 5:05 PMQ&A: 6:30 PMPanelists: Roy Szuper, David Fierro (The Knick, Birdman)Host & Panelist: Edwin Altemar-PerezRun Time: 85 minutesQ&A Duration: 25 minutesAdam Clayton Powell III calls the film “The most irreverent yet hilarious film I have watched in a long time.”Director Roy Szuper adds, “My goal with this film was to make people laugh and help lighten today’s social and political tensions, yet reminding the viewers their voices and choices determine the course of the future of this country and the world.”“Szuper’s film shows different perspectives of New Yorkers coping with that burgeoning new world in a comedic context. All the tense, uncomfortable moments we’ve had with people as political battle lines were drawn are rolled out here with humor. It’s a tightrope act to make the audience laugh while you break their hearts, and Szuper pulls it off.” ‘filmthreat.com’VideoCan't Let It Go (Highlight)Can’t Let It Go has received international recognition, winning Best Feature Film at the Berlin Indie Film Festival and screening as an Official Selection at the Morelia International Film Festival.Can’t Let It Go is currently available for streaming on Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango and Tubi, expanding its reach to global audiences drawn to independent cinema, political satire, and stories that reflect today’s complex social realities.Director’s Bio:Roy Szuper is a first generation, native New Yorker. He has been an independent filmmaker for over twenty years and his films have been screened at major international film festivals throughout the world. Many of his films have a social and political commentary. He has been mentored by Academy Award winner James Ivory who is the Executive Producer on his latest film, Can't Let it Go.Images:Roy Szuper by Joseph Cartright @josephcartrightMario Cantone & Roger Hendricks Simon (production still)Roy Szuper & James Ivory (production still)For press:Linda Arroz • (818) 365-8753linda.arroz@gmail.comEdwin Altemar-Perez / Writeredwinaltemarperez@gmail.com @edwinaltemarperez@cantleitgo

