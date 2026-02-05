Ampler Celebrates 10 Years of Building the All-in-One Microsoft Office Productivity Suite for Consultants

The Ampler tree symbolizes Ampler's features in the branches and the integrations in the roots.

Founded by former Bain consultants, Ampler has over the last 10 years evolved into a single Office Productivity Add-in replacing think-cell, Templafy, and more.

After leaving Bain, we founded Ampler to build all the productivity and chart tools consultants need in Office, with a clear focus on quality, user-friendliness, and efficiency.” — Sune Høj Kodahl

COPENHAGEN, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year, Ampler has reached a significant milestone in their quest to provide top-of-the-line productivity tools for management consultants working in Office. Ampler was founded 10 years ago by Bain consultants Sune Høj Kodahl and Kristian Nygaard Johansen. ‘When we left Bain, we missed the Bain toolbox for Office sorely’ says CEO Sune Høj Kodahl‘ and we set out on a mission to build all the tools consultants need to deliver perfection in Office, with a clear goal of making the consultants’ work as enjoyable as possible while freeing up time to crack the case instead of formatting slides’.10 years later, the Ampler suite is well known by large consultancies and enterprises alike and has evolved into a full Office ecosystem. Where consultants previously relied on think-cell for charts, Templafy and Empower for templates, Macabacus for Excel formulas, and PPT Productivity for PowerPoint shortcuts, Ampler consolidates all these into one Office add-in, and at a much more accessible cost. Today, Ampler has full functionality for PowerPoint, Excel, Word, and Outlook as well as a brand-new AI-offering. Consultants often mention that they value Ampler for their modern and intuitive interface and the fact that all the tools they need are gathered in one solution, rather than multiple add-ins.The Ampler suite encompasses more than 300 time-saving tools such as Scan&Fix , Agenda, Align, Inspect Formulas, Charts - a 1-to-1 alternative to think-cell - as well as a content and template library and signature management, which works as a Templafy replacement. Over the past decade, Ampler has become the most solid and extensive alternative for consulting teams seeking to consolidate their Office productivity solutions and has with their extensive ecosystem of tools obliviated the need for multiple vendors.‘It has been an amazing journey’ says Sune Høj Kodahl, sitting next to Ampler’s signature pink tree graphic, ‘we started off in a public library 10 years ago and now Ampler is a full package which delivers the same speed and quality that management consultants know, but with an intuitive, user-friendly interface, and at an affordable price’.With a very customer-centric approach, responsive support, and frictionless onboarding, Ampler has made it easy for consulting teams to switch from legacy Office add-ins. Inspired by the Bain and McKinsey PowerPoint tools for Office, Ampler is today the closest publicly available Office add-in to the proprietary Bain and McKinsey toolboxes, bringing the same way of working into modern Microsoft Office in one modern, intuitive, and affordable solution. As Ampler enters its second decade, the company continues to position itself as the go-to productivity suite for consultants seeking a full Office ecosystem that is easy to adopt, easy to scale, and easy to love.

