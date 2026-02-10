NEW MUSIC RELEASE: Herb Partlow Pushes the Creative Envelope With Three Genre-Spanning Releases

Music producer redefines versatility with multi-genre releases spanning jazz, R&B, and hip-hop music.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed independent producer, composer, and recording artist Herb Partlow is making a bold creative and strategic statement with the release of three new singles across three distinct genres, further solidifying his reputation as a forward-thinking music architect. The releases—spanning contemporary jazz, R&B, and hip-hop—will all appear on Partlow’s forthcoming album, Into The Future, scheduled for release later this year.Known for his genre-fluid approach and meticulous production style, Partlow uses this trio of releases to showcase not only his musical range, but his ability to execute at a high level across multiple markets simultaneously. Each track stands on its own creatively while maintaining a cohesive sonic identity rooted in sophistication, groove, and commercial awareness. All releases are distributed independently through Partlow’s own label, Superb Muzic.The first release, “ City Lights ,” is a smooth, groove-driven contemporary jazz instrumental that reached #1 on the smoothjazz.com Global Listener Chart in February 2026. Featuring polished arrangements, melodic phrasing, and a modern jazz sensibility, the track positions Partlow as a rising force within the contemporary jazz space. “City Lights” captures the atmosphere of urban nightlife with cinematic flair, appealing to both core jazz audiences and new listeners discovering the genre through streaming platforms—all part of his vision to create "jazz music for a new generation.”On the R&B front, “ Uptown Girl ” delivers a refined, soulful experience marked by strong songwriting and elegant production. The record is currently being well received by radio programmers, earning praise for its musicality, emotional depth, and crossover potential. Featuring Naia with smooth vocals layered over rich harmonies and modern rhythms, “Uptown Girl” bridges classic R&B sensibilities with a contemporary edge, making it equally suitable for radio rotation and curated playlists.“Drop It Like It’s Hot” is a hip-hop/rap single built for strong radio rotation and curated playlist placement. Anchored by hard-hitting 808s, punchy drums, and a chant-ready hook, the track delivers instant impact while maintaining a clean, radio-friendly structure ideal for mix shows and rhythmic formats. The “Club Mix” of the song featuring Charleston, SC artist Lukas Swing, is a bona fide club banger!Rather than relying on traditional label infrastructure, Partlow is executing what can best be described as an independent industry takeover—personally overseeing production, branding, and release strategy under the Superb Muzic banner. The simultaneous traction of these genre-diverse releases underscores not only his creative breadth, but also his strategic vision as an independent artist and label head navigating today’s music economy.“With these records, I wanted to show that genre isn’t a limitation—it’s an opportunity,” says Partlow. “Jazz, R&B, and hip-hop/rap all come from the same place: rhythm, emotion, and storytelling. I’m just presenting them through different lenses.”With momentum building across jazz charts, R&B radio, and club-ready hip-hop playlists, Herb Partlow continues to defy categorization, proving that genre boundaries are optional when vision, talent, and execution align. This long-time Bay Area independent music producer has several additional singles that are already in development and scheduled for release in the coming months as anticipation builds for Into The Future.Superb Muzic releases are available on all streaming platforms and digital retailers.For press inquiries, interviews, or additional information:

