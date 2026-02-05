Career Academy Network of Public Schools and Purdue Polytechnic High School South Bend Announce Partnership

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Portage School of Leaders, part of the Career Academy Network of Public Schools (CANOPS) , today announced a partnership with Purdue Polytechnic High School South Bend (PPHS), two of the nation's most innovative high school models and both members of the Carnegie Foundation's Future of High School Network. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to South Bend students through competency-based learning, meaningful student agency, and authentic preparation for college, career, and civic life.The partnership follows a decision by the PPHS Board of Directors to transition its South Bend campus. Both schools share a commitment to project-based, experiential learning that empowers students to take ownership of their education and engage with real-world challenges.“We are grateful for our partnership and energized by the shared vision that brings our organizations together. We believe — just as Purdue Polytechnic High School does — that student success is built through meaningful, deep learning experiences, community engagement and strong connections to workforce opportunities,” said Jeremy Lugbill, Chief Executive Officer of CANOPS. “Together, we are expanding access for students to gain the durable skills and credentials that lead to real social and economic mobility, and we are excited about the impact this collaboration will have for years to come.”As part of the partnership, CANOPS will lead a carefully planned and seamless process to support PPHS students ahead of and into the Fall 2026 semester of the 2026–2027 school year as they elect to transition to The Portage School of Leaders or another CANOPS school. Transition planning will focus on maintaining academic continuity, supporting credit alignment and grade placement, and providing families with clear, consistent, and timely communication well in advance of key milestones.“CANOPS has excellent facilities and a similar student-focused approach to teaching and learning. We are fully confident in the network and its highly qualified leaders, faculty and staff to deliver an exceptional education to our South Bend students,” said Dr. Keeanna Warren, CEO of Purdue Polytechnic High School.Families of PPHS students will receive direct communication from school leadership with additional details, including enrollment information, frequently asked questions, and opportunities to attend information sessions as plans are finalized.About Career Academy Network of Public SchoolsThe Career Academy Network of Public Schools transforms lives through passionate, innovative, and impactful learning experiences. Serving students across South Bend, Career Academy schools emphasize project-based learning, strong community partnerships, and a relentless focus on preparing every child for success in college, career, and life.

