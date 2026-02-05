New Verasight Poll Finds Americans Expect Instability in 2026, Yet Remain Confident in Their Own Futures

Verasight Americans Split on Optimism and Pessimism for 2026

Rising prices, political instability and fears of violence loom large in Americans’ expectations for 2026, yet most believe their personal finances will improve

Americans are deeply concerned about where the country is headed, but they still believe they can adapt, persevere, and improve their own circumstances.” — Ben Leff, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of Verasight

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americans are heading into 2026 with a divided mindset: worried about the country, but hopeful about themselves.

A new national survey from Verasight, a nonpartisan research company that collects verified, representative survey data, finds that Americans expect continued economic pressure, political instability, and rising political violence in the year ahead. Yet despite these concerns, nearly three-quarters of Americans believe their own personal financial situations will improve.

According to the survey, 64% of Americans expect the prices of everyday goods to continue rising in 2026, while just 12% believe prices will fall and 21% expect prices to remain about the same. More than half of Americans (56%) say they are not confident that their income or savings will keep pace with rising costs, including 26% who say they are “not confident at all.” Younger adults are among the most pessimistic about inflation, with 67% of adults ages 18–29 expecting prices to rise next year.

Confidence varies sharply by income. Among Americans earning under $50,000 annually, just 10% say they are very confident they can keep up with rising prices, while more than a third say they are not confident at all. By contrast, higher-income Americans report significantly more confidence in their ability to absorb continued price increases.

Despite widespread concern about the economy overall, Americans express striking optimism about their own financial futures. Nearly three in four adults (73%) expect their personal finances to improve in 2026, including 18% who anticipate major improvement. Optimism is strongest among young adults, with 87% of Americans ages 18–29 expecting their finances to get better next year. Even among adults age 65 and older, a majority (62%) believe their financial situation will improve.

“This is a case of national pessimism paired with personal resilience,” said Ben Leff, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of Verasight. “Americans are deeply concerned about where the country is headed, but they still believe they can adapt, persevere, and improve their own circumstances.”

Political anxiety also features prominently in Americans’ outlook for 2026. A majority of respondents (53%) expect political violence in the United States to increase this year, compared to just 7% who believe it will decrease. Older Americans express the greatest concern, with nearly two-thirds of adults age 65 and older predicting an increase in political violence.

Partisan differences are pronounced. Nearly two-thirds of Democrats (62%) expect political violence to rise, compared to 45% of Republicans. Women express slightly greater concern than men, and younger Americans are more likely to believe violence will remain at current levels rather than escalate.

Americans are also closely watching the political landscape heading into the November 2026 midterm elections. When asked which party they believe will win the most seats in the U.S. House, 55% of adults predict Democrats will prevail, compared to 45% who expect Republicans to win. Independents lean toward a Democratic victory by a 60–40 margin, while partisans overwhelmingly predict success for their own party.

Looking beyond elections, Americans express deep skepticism about global stability in 2026. Only about one-third believe the war in Ukraine is likely to end this year, while a majority see that outcome as unlikely. Expectations for peace in the Middle East are even lower, with few Americans predicting a lasting resolution to the Israel–Palestine conflict in the coming year.

Overall, Americans are nearly evenly split on how they feel about 2026 as a whole. Forty percent say they feel hopeful, while 41% describe themselves as worried. Republicans are substantially more optimistic than Democrats, and younger Americans are more hopeful than their older counterparts. Older adults express the greatest concern about political instability and public safety, while younger Americans show greater confidence in their ability to navigate uncertainty.

The full report, America in 2026: Americans Expect Rising Prices and Political Instability, Yet Remain Hopeful About Their Personal Futures, is available at https://verasight.io/reports/america-in-2026

About Verasight

Verasight is a nonpartisan survey research company founded to restore trust in survey data. Built by researchers and methodologists, Verasight combines multi-mode recruitment, 100% in-house data collection, and continuous verification to ensure every response comes from a real person. Its infrastructure powers academic research, government studies, and national media coverage, including polling data for ABC News, The Associated Press, CBS News, CNN, FOX News Media, and NBC News. Verasight exists to make it possible to know what people actually think in an age when polling data is often questioned as biased or fake.

