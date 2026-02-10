Business Awards UK Announces the Winners and Finalists of the 2026 Small Business Awards

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Small Business Awards , celebrating outstanding small enterprises, leaders, and individuals whose achievements reflect the true substance of small business success. These awards recognise organisations that have delivered meaningful results through professionalism, care, resilience, and long-term commitment, often within demanding sectors and with limited resources, while making a tangible difference to the people and communities they serve.Rather than focusing on scale alone, the 2026 Small Business Awards highlight businesses that demonstrate excellence through quality of service, ethical leadership, sustainability, and the ability to operate with integrity under real-world constraints.Business Awards UK 2026 Small Business Awards Winners• Mosaic Foster Care – Small Business of the Year• Lifetime Savings Ltd – Small Business Leader of the Year• BMG Cost Consultants Ltd – Best National Small Business• True Talent Ltd – Best International Small Business• Privatechefrossett – Best Local Small Business• Luminary Bakery – Best Non-Profit Small Business• Prestige Sleep – Sustainability and Environment• Alt-Ed Lincs – Community Impact Award• The Pebble & Holly Collective – Best Small Business Transformation• Animal Club (Service4Education Limited) – Fastest Growing Small Business• High5VR – Small Business Disruptor of the Year• Midland Marketing – Best Work Environment• Study Write Tuition – Best Training and Development• Maxtime Limited – Best IT Small Business• Stanced UK LTD – Best Small Business Website• Artemis Wills & Probate – Best Customer Service• Gary Vincent Roberts Tattoos – Best Communication Award• JAMY Business Support – Best Newcomer Small Business• Broadley Speaking – Best Newcomer CEO or Director• Truly Wellness LTD T/A MultiVi – Best Newcomer Leadership Award• LJT Talent Management – Rising Star Award• Reinforce Technology Group LTD – Micro Business of the Year• Earn Learn Thrive Ltd – Small Business Mentor Award• ManicWorld Magazine – Lone Wolf Business of the Year• Mandi Lines – Triumph Over Adversity Award• Social Southmayd – Best Social Media MarketingBusiness Awards UK 2026 Small Business Awards Finalists• Luminary Bakery – Small Business of the Year• Artemis Wills & Probate – Small Business Leader of the Year• Lifetime Savings Ltd – Best National Small Business• MJ Web Studio – Best International Small Business• Lauryn Jameson Travel – Best Local Small Business• Impact Coatings Ltd – Sustainability and Environment• Daisy’s – Skin, Body & Laser – Community Impact Award• RLR Leadwork and Roofing – Best Small Business Transformation• Body Boost Clinic – Fastest Growing Small Business• Reinforce Technology Group LTD – Small Business Disruptor of the Year• Midland Marketing – Best IT Small Business• JAMY Business Support – Best Small Business Website• Mylee London – Best Customer Service• KPM Accounts Ltd – Best Communication Award• Moon Digital Design – Best Newcomer Small Business• SM Energy Solutions – Best Newcomer CEO or Director• Roseway Travel – Best Newcomer Leadership Award• Manton Car Sales – Rising Star Award• Tiny Feet Photography By Hollie – Micro Business of the Year• Abi Lee Designs – Lone Wolf Business of the Year• Grow with Iris (Plant Powered Babies Ltd) – Triumph Over Adversity AwardRecognising Real Achievement Across the UK’s Small Business CommunityThe achievements recognised in the 2026 Small Business Awards reflect the realities of building and sustaining a successful small enterprise. Many of this year’s winners operate in sectors shaped by emotional responsibility, regulatory complexity, or high personal involvement. Their success has been built through consistency, strong leadership, and a clear commitment to delivering reliable outcomes for those who depend on their services.Across the awards, the recognised businesses demonstrate that long-term success is often the result of careful decision-making, investment in people, and the willingness to take responsibility at every level of the organisation. This includes embedding supportive working cultures, developing practical systems that protect quality as operations evolve, and maintaining high standards even when growth is not the primary objective.The 2026 Small Business Awards also acknowledge the resilience required to operate at a small scale. From sole founders managing every aspect of their business to teams working in challenging or under-resourced environments, these achievements reflect discipline, empathy, adaptability, and sustained effort over time. Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists for their contribution to the strength, diversity, and credibility of the UK’s small business community.

