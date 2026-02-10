Altaris Business Awards - 2026 Healthcare Awards Recognise Excellence Across Global Healthcare

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altaris Business Awards is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Healthcare Awards , celebrating organisations that have demonstrated strong performance, innovation, and commitment across healthcare delivery, digital transformation, education, and patient care. The awards highlight businesses making meaningful contributions to healthcare systems, outcomes, and experiences across international markets.Altaris Business Awards 2026 Healthcare Awards Winners• Trigent Software – Healthcare Innovation Award• QuestPrehab – Digital Health Transformation Award• Clayton Clinic Ltd – Outstanding Patient Care Award• Committed Support – Rising Star in Healthcare• One Stop Healthcare – Healthcare Training and Education Award• Diagno-Pharm (Malaysia) SDN BHD – Healthcare Organisation of the YearAltaris Business Awards 2026 Healthcare Awards Finalists• Plan Your Baby – Digital Health Transformation Award• Clayton Clinic Ltd – Healthcare Innovation Award• Blue Fin Vision – Healthcare Organisation of the Year• Care Reserve Ltd – Rising Star in Healthcare• One Stop Healthcare – Outstanding Patient Care Award• Mamuzo Hospitals Ltd – Healthcare Training and Education AwardDriving Progress in Global HealthcareThe 2026 Healthcare Awards reflect the breadth and diversity of organisations operating across today’s healthcare landscape, from digital health platforms and data-led innovation to frontline patient services and specialist care providers. This year’s winners and finalists have demonstrated clear purpose, operational strength, and an ability to respond effectively to the evolving needs of patients, professionals, and healthcare systems.Across all categories, recognised organisations showed a consistent focus on quality, accessibility, and long-term sustainability. Whether through the adoption of digital tools, the delivery of personalised care, or investment in education and workforce development, these businesses exemplify a practical and responsible approach to healthcare improvement informed by real-world outcomes and patient experience.Altaris Business Awards congratulates all winners and finalists for their achievements in the 2026 Healthcare Awards. Their work continues to contribute positively to healthcare provision and innovation, both locally and internationally.For further information about the 2026 Healthcare Awards, please contact Altaris Business Awards.

