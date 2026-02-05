Minnesota Center for Employee Ownership Announces Two New Board Appointments

About

The Minnesota Center for Employee Ownership (MNCEO) is your go-to resource for exploring the benefits of employee ownership. We help business owners across Minnesota understand their options, plan for the future, and make informed decisions about the long-term success of their companies. As the state’s leading hub for employee ownership, we provide expert guidance on Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs), Worker-Owned Cooperatives, and Employee Ownership Trusts (EOTs). Whether you're looking to transition ownership, strengthen your company, or create lasting financial security for your employees, MNCEO is here to help every step of the way. We provide expert articles, insights, and case studies to help businesses understand the impact of employee ownership. MNCEO also connects business owners with a trusted network of service providers who specialize in employee ownership transitions. Whether you're just starting to explore your options or ready to take the next step, we're here to guide you every step of the way. Founded in 2020, MNCEO is part of a nationwide network under the Employee Ownership Expansion Network (EOX). Together, we are dedicated to making employee ownership a powerful tool for economic stability and wealth equity. MNCEO helps business owners transition to employee ownership through education, resources, and expert guidance. These transitions not only preserve jobs but also strengthen communities and create lasting financial opportunities for employees, building a more inclusive and resilient economy for Minnesota.

