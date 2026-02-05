British households halve gas cooking in December amid cost of living pressures

ivie app

HARROGATE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New analysis from Chameleon Technology today reveals that British households are making major changes to their home energy habits in efforts to save money, even through the depths of winter.Using anonymised data from more than 48,000 households actively using its ivie smart meter app in both December 2024 and December 2025, Chameleon found that total household energy consumption dropped by 5.5% across the same winter month year-on-year.Cooking cut back, heating dialled downThe biggest lifestyle shift was seen in the kitchen. Gas cooking energy use nearly halved (-48.6%), suggesting households are cooking less with gas or changing how and when they use their appliances as cost-of-living pressures persist.Heating also declined across both fuels. Gas heating usage fell by around 6%, while electric heating dropped by nearly 9%, pointing to more mindful use of heating systems.Other everyday categories also saw consistent reductions:- Entertainment energy down 11%- Lighting and refrigeration both decline- Always-on devices fell slightly, but remain a significant source of household energy drainIn total, ivie households reduced combined electricity and gas spend from £6.35 million to £5.93 million, and cut energy usage by more than 2.4 million kWh. This shows that savings are being driven by behaviour and efficiency, as ivie app users can see where in the home they're using energy, not just how much.Kyle Brown, Chief Commercial Officer at Chameleon Technology, commented: “What’s really striking is that people aren’t just spending less because of price changes, they’re genuinely using less energy. Even in December, with homes full for Christmas and colder weather, we’re seeing households cook less with gas, heat their homes more efficiently, and make different day-to-day choices.“People don’t waste energy on purpose,” Brown added. “When you can see where you're using the most energy, rather than just one large number, households can make small changes that add up. That’s exactly what ivie empowers users to do, which this data backs. With the right tools and information, cutting energy use is possible, even in the middle of winter.”Over a third of homes in Great Britain have access to a Chameleon in-home display to help them keep track of their energy use and spending. The company’s free ivie smart meter app also helps households understand exactly where their energy is going via its Activity Insights capability. Households can predict upcoming bills, receive tailored insights based on their home and routines, and make considerable energy savings.ENDAbout Chameleon TechnologyChameleon Technology is a visionary smart technology solutions company, pioneering smart devices since 2010. We are energy experts, helping households and businesses turn complex energy data into something simple and valuable.More than 20 million people, in over a third of homes in Great Britain, have access to a Chameleon in-home display to help them keep track of their energy use and spending. Our award-winning, innovative hardware captures home energy and environmental data, which is then enriched and analysed through our data services. We deliver bespoke data insights to both businesses and consumers, via Chameleon’s Control Centre and the free ivie app for households.Based primarily in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, Chameleon has additional operations in France and Hong Kong. Together, Chameleon’s team is working hard to empower individuals, communities and organisations to make informed decisions about their energy consumption, in order to achieve a positive impact on their environment.

