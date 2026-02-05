MMEC26 to Launch with High-Level Dialogue on Transforming Mozambique’s Natural Resources into Inclusive, Regional Growth

Mozambique Mining and Energy Conference & Exhibition, 06-07 May 2026, Maputo, Mozambique

MAPUTO, MOZAMBIQUE, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mozambique Mining and Energy Conference & Exhibition MMEC 2026) will open with a high-level roundtable discussion titled “Partnerships for Transformation: Harnessing Natural Resources for Economic Diversification, Inclusive Growth and Regional Integration”. Scheduled for 06-07 May 2026 at the Joaquim Chissano International Conference Centre, Mozambique, MMEC 2026 brings together government leaders, investors, mining and energy executives, and regional development partners to shape Mozambique’s industrial and economic future.Under the theme “Mozambique: Open for Business – Unlocking Natural Resources for Industrialisation, Diversification, and Inclusive Growth,” MMEC 2026 provides a strategic platform for dialogue, investment, and collaboration across the mining, energy, and industrial sectors. The opening panel underscores the pivotal role of partnerships in translating Mozambique’s resource endowments into sustainable and inclusive growth.Partnerships to Drive TransformationThe session will convene leaders from mining, energy, and industry to explore how natural-resource wealth can be harnessed to promote economic diversification, regional integration, and inclusive growth. Panellists will focus on enabling policies, predictable regulation, and standards harmonisation to de-risk investment and catalyse value addition.Key areas of discussion include:• Priority policy actions to unlock value addition: Predictable regimes, streamlined permitting, and standards harmonisation.• Building regional value chains: Linking mines, energy systems, logistics corridors, and industrial parks.• Financing partnerships at scale: Exploring PPPs, blended finance, de-risking instruments, and regional DFIs.• Making growth genuinely inclusive: Promoting local content with skills transfer, SME linkages, and women and youth participation.• Joint project pipeline, MoUs, and monitoring indicators: Practical coordination for measurable impact.The panel will also spotlight regional projects with transformative potential, including transmission corridors, beneficiation hubs, and green industrial parks, and examine practical approaches to financing and governance that encourage cross-border collaboration. With Mozambique as a pivotal corridor economy, the session aims to create actionable pathways for a joint project pipeline supported by clear enabling policies.Examples on the ground• MRG Metals has entered into a joint venture with China’s Sinowin to develop mineral-sands projects in Mozambique, with planned production of up to 440,000 t/year of concentrate. This partnership demonstrates how mineral extraction can be scaled through cross-border investment, while also leveraging Mozambique’s infrastructure (such as ports) to support export and downstream processing.• Green Energy Mozambique Industrial Park: The Mozambican government recently approved a US$ 3 billion industrial park in Sofala province focused on manufacturing and value-added industries. This initiative is designed to anchor beneficiation of minerals such as titanium and heavy sands, foster local content, and drive inclusive job creation.• Metoro–Montepuez–Marrupa Transmission Line: A critical PPP infrastructure project, the 220 kV transmission line (led by Mozambique’s MIREME and Electricidade de Mozambique) is designed to supply electricity to northern provinces, including mining districts in Cabo Delgado and Niassa. This power corridor could undergird regional value chains by connecting mines with processing hubs and industrial parks, enabling growth and trade across the region.• Ancuabe Graphite Project: ASX-listed Triton Minerals sold 70% of its Ancuabe graphite project in Mozambique to Chinese firm Shandong Yulong, forming a JV. The project is advancing with strong potential for downstream processing, aligning with Mozambique's strategy to boost local beneficiation of critical minerals.Why This MattersAs the country looks to capitalise on its mineral and energy resources, effective partnerships, harmonised standards, and inclusive policies are critical to sustaining economic growth while ensuring benefits reach local communities. MMEC 2026 provides an opportunity for decision-makers, investors, and industry leaders to convene, exchange insights, and accelerate tangible initiatives for regional integration and inclusive development.Join us at MMEC 2026The opening panel is just one highlight of MMEC 2026, which will feature 11 panel discussions, networking opportunities, and an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge technologies, services, and investment opportunities across Mozambique’s mining and energy sectors.Registration is now open for delegates, exhibitors, and sponsors. 