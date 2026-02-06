Steelite-Utopia Launches Over 300 New Hospitality Products at Ambiente Frankfurt 2026

Steelite-Utopia Logo Steelite Performance Orbita

New tableware, glassware, ceramics and lighting innovations designed to inspire the UK hospitality market

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steelite-Utopia , a leading supplier of tabletop and hospitality presentation solutions, has unveiled over 300 new product launches at Ambiente Frankfurt 2026 , reinforcing its commitment to innovation, design leadership and performance-led products for the hospitality sector.With operators continuing to seek products that deliver standout presentation, long-term durability and operational versatility, Steelite-Utopia’s latest introductions provide an exciting new toolkit for chefs, bartenders and hospitality teams across the UK — from casual dining and hotels to premium restaurants and high-volume service environments.Innovation for the Tabletop & BeyondFrom contemporary plating and trend-led glaze effects to premium glassware and atmosphere-enhancing lighting, Steelite-Utopia’s Ambiente showcase demonstrates how the right tabletop choices can elevate the guest experience — supporting both creativity and commercial performance.Launch HighlightsOrbita: A Striking New Addition to Steelite PerformanceMaking its debut at Ambiente, Orbita joins the Steelite Performance portfolio with a refined, contemporary aesthetic built for hospitality.Defined by elegant flowing circular lines, Orbita naturally draws attention to the centre of the plate — creating an ideal canvas for chefs to showcase culinary artistry. A subtly organic rim adds a crafted feel while remaining versatile enough for both casual and fine dining presentation.Orbita is available in classic white and three semi-matte glaze finishes:Fuse Sable – warm, earthy and understatedFuse Tide – cool, fluid and sereneFuse Jet – bold, modern and dramaticFlorinne: A “Newstalgia” Design StoryCapturing the growing “Newstalgia” trend, Florinne blends nostalgic charm with modern refinement.Reimagining heritage-inspired motifs through a contemporary lens, Florinne offers operators a way to introduce personality and storytelling to the tabletop — ideal for venues seeking a look that feels both familiar and fresh.Folio by Steelite: New Concorde ColourwaysFollowing the success of the Concorde collection, Folio by Steelite introduces two new matt colourways designed to complement Concorde’s clean architectural lines:BlancNoirThese understated, contemporary shades give chefs and operators greater flexibility in food presentation, from minimalist plating to dramatic contrast-led menus.Partner Brand Launches for UK HospitalityBormioli Rocco: Fresh Collections for Versatile ServiceSteelite-Utopia is introducing a selection of new Bormioli Rocco ranges, bringing style and flexibility to modern hospitality drinkware and service:BodeguitaCelebrazioneExclusivaGraphicsHeritageNUDE: Modern Premium GlasswareNew to the Steelite-Utopia portfolio at Ambiente are two standout ranges from NUDE:Cuvee – designed to enhance sparkling wine and Champagne presentationFlights – perfect for tasting menus, discovery serves and beverage experiencesPasabahce: Contemporary Collections for High-Volume HospitalityTwo new collections from Pasabahce offer contemporary design combined with everyday practicality:DunesAllegraRCR: Italian Glassware with CharacterNew RCR additions deliver both statement style and operational strength:CafeeHosteriaTikiTimelessMesa Ceramics: Sustainable Innovation with UnicoA key Ambiente highlight is Unico by Mesa Ceramics, produced using ID7 Stoneware — an innovative, eco-friendly, isostatic stoneware developed for durable, elegant hospitality tableware.ID7 Stoneware offers exceptional strength with a lightweight feel, while its sustainable single-firing production process significantly reduces energy usage and CO₂ emissions. The material also enables advanced digital printing and lower firing temperatures, providing a high-performance alternative to traditional stoneware.Unico: Expressive, Curated and DistinctiveUnico reflects Mesa’s design philosophy — celebrating individuality, craftsmanship and practical excellence. Each piece balances contemporary styling with authentic ceramic character, creating a range that feels curated, expressive and unique.Unico is available in three digitally printed finishes:Gota Chalk – light and calming with subtle reactive accentsGota Vision – deeper tones with layered textureToscania – soft natural shades with gentle reactive detailingIllumina: New Lighting Ranges for Hospitality AmbienceAlso launching at Ambiente are new lighting ranges from Illumina, designed to help operators enhance ambience and create memorable dining spaces.Illumina supports the wider guest experience by bringing warmth and atmosphere to tabletop presentation — adding a finishing touch to service theatre across restaurants, bars and hotels.Over 300 New Products – Now Coming to the UKWith more than 300 new launches revealed at Ambiente Frankfurt, Steelite-Utopia continues to strengthen its offering for the UK hospitality market — delivering an expanded portfolio of tableware, glassware and lighting built to support creativity, operational performance and evolving guest expectations.For more information, product imagery, or to request a sample, please contact Steelite-Utopia.About Steelite-UtopiaSteelite-Utopia is a leading UK supplier of tabletop, glassware and hospitality presentation solutions, offering an extensive portfolio of performance-led brands for the foodservice industry. Through innovation, quality and design expertise, Steelite-Utopia supports hospitality operators in creating exceptional dining and drinking experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.