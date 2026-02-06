Steelite International Unveils Over 300 New Products at Ambiente Frankfurt 2026

Steelite International Logo Steelite Performance Orbita

Innovation takes centre stage as Steelite showcases the future of tabletop design for hospitality

At Ambiente, we’re excited to unveil more than 300 new products that bring together innovation, artistry, and functionality — offering our customers inspiring new ways to tell their culinary story.” — Alex Gonzales, Sr. Vice President of International Markets

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steelite International , a global leader in tabletop solutions for the hospitality industry, is proud to announce the launch of over 300 new products at Ambiente Frankfurt 2026 , reinforcing its commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and performance-led design for today’s evolving foodservice landscape.From refined new additions to the Steelite Performance portfolio, to trend-driven design that stand the test of time, Steelite’s latest introductions reflect a singular focus: empowering hospitality operators and chefs with tabletop solutions that elevate presentation, enhance durability, and create memorable dining experiences.“As hospitality continues to evolve, so does the tabletop,” said Alex Gonzales, Sr. Vice President of International Markets. “At Ambiente, we’re excited to unveil more than 300 new products that bring together innovation, artistry, and functionality — offering our customers inspiring new ways to tell their culinary story.”Innovation for the Modern TabletopThis year’s Ambiente showcase highlights Steelite’s leadership in tabletop innovation for hospitality, where aesthetics and performance must work hand in hand. Steelite’s new collections are designed to support operators across every dining format — from premium casual to fine dining — with versatile shapes, new glazes, architectural silhouettes, and on-trend design directions.Key New Ranges Launching at Ambiente-Steelite Performance Introduces OrbitaSteelite International is proud to unveil Orbita, the latest addition to the Steelite Performance portfolio. Defined by elegant, flowing circular lines, Orbita naturally draws the eye toward the centre of the plate — creating an ideal canvas for chefs to showcase their culinary artistry.Its subtly organic, refined rim brings a contemporary, handcrafted sensibility that enhances presentation across both casual and fine dining environments.Orbita is available in classic White, as well as three striking semi-matte glazes:Fuse Sable — warm, earthy, and understatedFuse Tide — cool, fluid, and sereneFuse Jet — bold, modern, and dramaticFlorinne: Where Nostalgia Meets Modern RefinementFlorinne embraces the emerging “Newstalgia” trend — blending the charm of the past with the clean sophistication of the present.This stunning pattern reimagines heritage motifs through a fresh, contemporary lens, creating a tabletop aesthetic that feels both familiar and new. Florinne offers operators a powerful design tool: timeless appeal with modern relevance.Folio by Steelite Expands Concorde with Blanc & NoirFollowing the recent success of the Concorde collection, Folio by Steelite introduces two new colourways in an elegant matt finish: Blanc and Noir.These contemporary shades are crafted to complement Concorde’s clean, architectural lines, offering operators greater versatility in plating and presentation — from minimalist modern menus to bold, high-contrast concepts.Off Grid Studio Presents Fire — Crafted by Potter Sam GordonDesigned by Potter Sam Gordon, Fire from Off Grid Studio blends the look of hand-crafted pottery with modern durability. Inspired by the raw beauty of wood-fired ceramics, Fire captures the essence of this traditional process — where wood is the sole fuel and kilns require constant attention to reach and maintain high temperatures.As the wood burns, natural minerals vaporize and interact with the clay, creating organic, brush-like glaze effects that only nature can achieve.Offered in three semi-matte reactive glazes:SmokeTimberEmberEach piece showcases unique highlights, subtle colour shifts, and distinctive edge details. Available in nine shapes across coupe and presentation-style profiles, Fire pairs timeless craftsmanship with functional elegance for today’s tabletop.Celestine by William Edwards: Timeless Elegance with a Celestial ShimmerCelestine pairs precise pinstriping with a subtle iridescent lustre and an interference shimmer that changes with the viewing angle — creating a captivating play of radiance and rhythm across every surface. Its finely balanced lines naturally draw the eye toward the centre of the piece, while shifting tones of celestial blue deliver a gentle, luminous glow.This innovative interplay of light and design harmonises with the quiet sophistication of a finely drawn pinstripe, shaping a tabletop presence that feels both distinctive and refined — ideal for elevated hospitality settings where detail and elegance matter most.Ceres by Catherine Hurand Adds to Ceres CollectionAnother stunning collection from French Designer Catherine Hurand, Ceres is an assortment of unique and artistic glass bowls perfect for sharing, serving, accents, or centrepieces.Offered in bold colours including Azure Blue, Powder White, and now Black, Ceres delivers high-quality glass design that can be utilised across a wide variety of dining occasions — from vibrant contemporary concepts to elevated statement service.Visit Steelite at Ambiente Frankfurt, Hall 11, Stand C79Steelite International invites customers, partners, and hospitality professionals to experience these launches firsthand at Ambiente Frankfurt 2026, exploring how Steelite continues to shape the future of tabletop innovation with design-led, performance-driven solutions.For more information, please contact:Josie Devine – PR & Content ManagerSteelite Internationaljdevine@Steelite.com

