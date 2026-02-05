LCR Capital Partners Announces New EB-5 Project: The Tower at Convergence in Oklahoma City

The Tower at Convergence, Oklahoma

LCR Capital Partners, a leading EB-5 regional center and fund manager, announces the launch of its newest EB-5 investment opportunity, the Tower at Convergence.

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LCR Capital Partners, a leading EB-5 regional center and fund manager, is pleased to announce the launch of its newest EB-5 investment opportunity. The new project, The Tower at Convergence , is a premier office and innovation development located in the heart of Oklahoma City’s Innovation District. This USCIS-approved high-unemployment area (HUA) EB-5 project offers investors access to the 10% targeted employment area (TEA) set-aside category. LCR focuses on helping families obtain US green cards through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa Program.Developed by BT Development, L.L.C., The Tower at Convergence represents the first phase of a broader mixed-use master plan designed to support Oklahoma City’s growing innovation ecosystem. The EB-5 project includes this eight-story, 235,479-square-foot Class A office building that will sit atop a two-level underground parking garage on 5.5 acres as well as public space improvements. A second phase, not part of this EB-5 project, is expected to include a hotel and restaurant, while Oklahoma City prepares to construct Innovation Hall adjacent to the site.The project has already received I-956F approval from USCIS, and construction is largely complete, with several tenants already occupying their office spaces. With a total EB-5 project cost of $151.6 million and a maximum EB-5 capitalization of $55.2 million, the project is positioned to create more than 28 jobs per investor (12.6 indirect and 15.5 direct), significantly exceeding EB-5 requirements.Sherman Baldwin, CEO of LCR Capital Partners, commented: “The Tower at Convergence exemplifies the type of high‑quality, well‑structured EB‑5 project we aim to deliver for global families. Its location within a thriving innovation hub, combined with strong job creation and experienced developers, makes this an excellent opportunity for investors seeking immigration success.”Oklahoma City continues to outperform national averages in office leasing and investment growth, with declining vacancy rates and competitive pricing that position the city—and The Tower at Convergence—as strong long-term investment markets. As part of a broader plan expected to generate $1.2 billion in annual economic impact, the project sits within a connected, pedestrian-friendly district designed to link two major universities and strengthen collaboration across public and private partners—key drivers of growth for the Innovation District.Suresh Rajan, Executive Chairman and Founder of LCR Capital Partners, added: “The Tower at Convergence offers families a strategic opportunity to invest in a market experiencing meaningful, sustained growth. Its location perfectly aligns economic momentum with the long‑term security EB-5 investors seek. We are proud to support a project that strengthens the local community while helping global families advance their US residency goals.”With this new project, LCR Capital Partners continues to solidify its leadership position as an EB-5 regional center and fund manager by offering a diverse portfolio of projects that balance security, compliance, and opportunity for immigrant investors worldwide. The firm has worked with over 1,200 clients from more than 50 countries and has a successful track record of clients who have already received their permanent green cards and the return of their invested capital.About the EB-5 Investor ProgramThe EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is a US federal program that allows qualified investors and their immediate family members to obtain permanent residency visas (green cards) by investing in a project approved by the US government that creates new American jobs.About LCR Capital PartnersLCR Capital Partners is a private advisory services firm that serves families interested in US Green Cards by Investment. Headquartered in Westport, CT, and founded in 2012, LCR has assisted over 1,200 clients in moving to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa. The US government’s EB-5 program grants investors and their immediate family members US green cards predicated on creating new American jobs through their investment in the US economy. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management, the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to foreign nationals moving to the United States. LCR has a global presence with teams in cities across North America, South America, Europe, India, and the Middle East and with coverage for Southeast Asia and Africa.

EB-5 Program Overview with Sherman Baldwin

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.