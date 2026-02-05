Medsynaptic Named 'Best in KLAS' 2026 Winner for PACS (Global) – Asia Segment

Best in KLAS KLAS Scorecard

Medsynapse PACS is recognized as the Number One, Top-Performing Market Leader

This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our customers across Asia” — Dr Ashish Dhawad, Founder & CEO, Medsynaptic

PUNE, INDIA, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medsynaptic, a leading provider of enterprise RIS-PACS and medical imaging solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as the “Best in KLAS” 2026 winner in the PACS (Global) – Asia segment, according to KLAS Research, the world’s leading healthcare IT research and insights organization.The Best in KLAS award is based entirely on direct feedback from healthcare providers and reflects outstanding performance in customer satisfaction, clinical impact, and long-term partnership value. Medsynaptic’s recognition underscores its strong footprint across the region and its ability to deliver scalable, reliable, and clinician-friendly Medsynapse PACS solution to diverse healthcare environments.“This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our customers across Asia,” said Dr Ashish Dhawad, Founder & CEO, Medsynaptic. “Healthcare providers in this region operate at massive scale and complexity. Being named Best in KLAS validates our focus on performance, interoperability, and dependable support that enables radiologists and clinicians to work more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of patient care.”Medsynaptic’s Medsynapse PACS platform is widely deployed across large hospital networks, diagnostic chains, and public healthcare systems in Asia. The solution is designed to support high-volume imaging workflows, multi-site operations, and seamless integration with RIS, HIS, VNA, AI algorithms, and advanced visualization tools. Its flexible deployment options—including on-premise, cloud, and hybrid architectures—allow providers to align imaging IT with evolving regulatory, clinical, and operational requirements.According to KLAS Research, Best in KLAS winners set the benchmark for excellence in healthcare technology by consistently delivering superior outcomes and strong customer relationships. Medsynaptic’s leadership in the PACS segment reflects its sustained investment in product innovation, regional support teams, and long-term partnerships with healthcare organizations.“The Best in KLAS winners have earned the trust of their customers over the past year. With this recognition, they set the standard for excellence through partnership in healthcare technology and services in the months to come.”— Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS Research“We are proud to see Medsynaptic’s Medsynapse PACS recognized by KLAS and by the providers who use our platform every day,” added Mr Sanjay Gorde, Director & Sr VP Sales. “This award reinforces our commitment to advancing medical imaging through intelligent, enterprise-grade solutions that support clinical excellence across Asia and beyond.”With this achievement, Medsynaptic further strengthens its position as a trusted global PACS provider, supporting healthcare systems in their digital transformation journeys and enabling faster, more informed clinical decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.