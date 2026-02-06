Career Ownership Coach Christine Melekian of The Entrepreneur’s Source Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a job market riddled with uncertainty and rapid changes, more Americans are wondering, “Is there a better way to take charge of my career and financial future?” For Christine Melekian, Career Ownership Coach with The Entrepreneur’s Source®, the answer is a resounding yes. But for Christine, this is more than just a professional role; it is the culmination of a life dedicated to service. Her desire to help others is palpable, radiating through every consultation and strategy session. She has carved out a safe and welcoming space where professionals from all walks of life explore business ownership as a genuine path forward, guided by a coach who views empowerment as a calling rather than a career.

Christine’s deep-seated empathy is rooted in a lifelong commitment to the welfare of others. This journey began immediately after college, where her first professional role was in the demanding field of international development. Working in international development taught her that sustainable change begins with education and investment of time and empathy, a philosophy that remains the cornerstone of her coaching practice today. This experience instilled a resilience and a drive to seek out “better ways” for those facing systemic or professional hurdles. Today, she applies that same drive to the business world, where The Entrepreneur’s Source® and Christine specialize in matching clients with franchises that offer the proven systems and stability needed to achieve long-term personal and professional success and fulfillment.

This spirit of service is not confined to her professional history; it is woven into the fabric of her family life. Christine’s understanding of sacrifice and community protection is profound, having supported her husband’s decision to enter law enforcement. She stood as a pillar of strength through the rigors and risks of his career, a commitment that has since extended to the next generation. Today, both of her sons serve as law enforcement officers, continuing a family legacy of public service. This personal background gives Christine a unique level of patience and a “safe harbor” mentality. She understands the weight of responsibility that breadwinners feel and the desire for a legacy that protects families, making her an exceptionally relatable guide for those looking to transition out of the corporate grind.

In her coaching practice, Christine addresses what she calls “battered career syndrome.” This term describes the state of many professionals who come to her after years of enduring layoffs, stunted advancement, or the exhaustion of constant corporate “pivoting.” Her own journey includes a wide range of roles in operations for non-profits, government, and Fortune 500 companies. After witnessing wage inequities and being passed over for leadership positions despite her accomplishments, she realized that the traditional idea of career stability had eroded. This realization drove her to help others find autonomy through business ownership, ensuring they are never again at the mercy of a reorganization or economic shift.

What sets Christine apart is her zero-pressure, education-first approach. The time she spends with clients is entirely complimentary and centered on discovery, not sales pitches. Her process is built around the ILWE framework, which stands for Income, Lifestyle, Wealth, and Equity. “Most clients have never really paused to define what success means in these four critical areas,” Christine explains. “Our conversations help them connect the dots between their current work lives and the future they truly want.” There are no fees or contracts for her clients; she simply asks for time and honest engagement. Her compensation only comes with a placement fee from the franchise itself if, and only if, the client decides to pursue that path.

Christine is also on a mission to dispel the common myths surrounding franchise ownership. While many people immediately picture fast food when they hear the word “franchise,” Christine introduces them to a vast landscape that includes business consulting, real estate, property management, pet services, senior care, home improvement, and even marketing. The beauty of the brands she works with is that they provide extensive training, allowing mid-career professionals to step into completely new industries and thrive. This support system is something most independent start-ups lack, and it provides a bridge for those who want to be their own boss but don’t want to “go it alone.”

Christine’s empathy is her greatest tool, and today she measures success by the personal breakthroughs her clients experience. It is not uncommon for clients to be moved to tears during her sessions as they realize they finally have permission to imagine a different life where they have the freedom and security they’ve long been denied. Whether she is helping a couple design a creative transition plan or guiding a retiree toward a new sense of purpose or giving a millennial a sense of security with a secondary source of income, Christine ensures that every client she works with is left in a better place than where they started. Her desire to help, forged in international development and tempered by a life of family service, makes her a powerful force for change and professional success.

Founded over 40 years ago, The Entrepreneur’s Source® is North America’s leading career ownership coaching organization. The company specializes in helping individuals discover self-sufficiency and new possibilities through franchise and business ownership. The organization is dedicated to educating clients about the diverse world of business ownership and helping them find the path that best aligns with their goals for income, lifestyle, wealth, and equity.

