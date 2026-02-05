Electric Vehicle Tires Market Size, Share, Competitive Overview, and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electric vehicle (EV) tires market has been expanding steadily as electric vehicles gain popularity worldwide. With advancements in tire technology tailored specifically for EVs and increasing global EV adoption, this sector is set for substantial growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and factors shaping the EV tires industry.

Market Size and Anticipated Growth Trajectory for the EV Tires Market

The EV tires market has witnessed significant expansion recently, growing from $20.41 billion in 2025 to an estimated $22.01 billion in 2026. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth during this period has been largely driven by rising electric vehicle sales, evolving tire technologies, the need for better efficiency, broader automotive electrification, and the early adoption of tires designed specifically for electric vehicles.

Looking further ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its robust growth, reaching $29.83 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.9%. This expected rise is attributed to increasing production volumes of electric vehicles, tightening sustainability regulations, demand for tires that extend driving range, the development of advanced tire materials, and performance enhancements tailored for EVs. Key trends anticipated during this period include the creation of low rolling resistance tires, incorporation of lightweight and eco-friendly materials, designs focused on noise reduction, improved handling for high torque, and the expansion of tire lines dedicated exclusively to electric vehicles.

Understanding the Role and Importance of EV Tires

EV tires are specially designed automotive tires that cater to the unique demands of electric vehicles. These tires are optimized to improve efficiency, safety, and the overall driving experience of EVs, which differ from traditional combustion engine vehicles in terms of weight distribution, torque delivery, and noise levels.

Primary Factors Propelling the Growth of the EV Tires Market

A major force behind the growing EV tires market is the surging demand for electric vehicles globally. EVs, powered wholly or mainly by rechargeable batteries, rely on specialized tires to boost their efficiency, safety, and performance. For example, in April 2024, the International Energy Agency (IEA) — a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization — reported that nearly 14 million new electric cars were registered worldwide in 2023. This represents a 35% increase year-on-year, with an additional 3.5 million units sold compared to 2022. Such rapid growth in EV sales is directly stimulating demand for EV-specific tires, thus driving market expansion.

Regional Outlook of the EV Tires Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for EV tires and is projected to maintain its position as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The EV tires market analysis covers a broad range of geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global trends and regional dynamics.

