Blockchain Technology Market to Record an Exceptional CAGR of 36.50% During the Forecast Period, 2026–2034

The blockchain technology market was valued at USD 31.18 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 47.96 billion in 2026 to USD 577.36 billion by 2034.

PUNE, INDIA, February 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global blockchain technology market was valued at USD 31.18 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 47.96 billion in 2026 to USD 577.36 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 36.50% during the forecast period. North America dominated the blockchain technology market with a market share of 43.80% in 2025.Blockchain technology enables secure, transparent, and immutable record-keeping through distributed ledger systems, making it highly valuable for applications such as payments, digital identity, smart contracts, and supply chain management. As organizations increasingly seek solutions that enhance trust, reduce fraud, and improve operational efficiency, blockchain is emerging as a foundational technology for next-generation digital infrastructure across both public and private sectors.Get Free Sample Research Report:Top Companies in Blockchain Technology MarketIBM CorporationOracle CorporationMicrosoft CorporationWipro LimitedAccenture plcInfosys LimitedTech Mahindra LimitedSAP SEConsensysRippleBlockchain Technology Market TrendsRising adoption of blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) is a major trend shaping the market. BaaS platforms allow organizations, particularly SMEs, to deploy blockchain solutions without the need to build and maintain complex infrastructure, reducing implementation cost and time. Cloud-based blockchain platforms are gaining traction for applications such as identity management, asset tracking, and cross-border payments.Another important trend is the evolution of decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), and interoperability solutions that enable seamless communication across different blockchains. Moreover, integration of blockchain with AI is enabling automated smart contract execution, improved fraud detection, and advanced data analytics. Continuous improvements in privacy, scalability, and security are further strengthening enterprise confidence in blockchain adoption.Blockchain Technology Market Growth FactorsThe tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) is a significant driver of market growth. Tokenization converts physical or financial assets into digital tokens on a blockchain, enabling fractional ownership, improved liquidity, and faster settlement. Financial institutions are increasingly leveraging tokenization to streamline asset management, reduce operational costs, and unlock new revenue streams.Another major growth driver is the increasing use of blockchain in digital payments and cross-border transactions. Blockchain-based payment systems offer faster processing, lower transaction fees, and enhanced security compared to traditional banking systems. Rising concerns about data breaches and cyber threats are also encouraging enterprises to adopt blockchain for secure data sharing and identity verification.However, high complexity and steep learning curves associated with blockchain development, along with shortage of skilled professionals, may restrain market growth. Despite these challenges, growing investments in training, developer tools, and user-friendly platforms are expected to mitigate these barriers over time.Blockchain Technology Market Segmentation AnalysisThe blockchain technology market is segmented by component, type, application, and industry.By component, the market is categorized into platform/solution and blockchain as a service. Blockchain as a service dominates the market, accounting for a share of 51.72% in 2026, driven by rising demand for cloud-based blockchain platforms and strategic partnerships between technology providers and enterprises. Platform/solution offerings continue to play a vital role in large-scale enterprise deployments.By type, the market is segmented into public, private, hybrid, and consortium blockchains. Private blockchain holds the largest share, with 42.47% in 2026, as enterprises prefer controlled environments for managing sensitive data. Hybrid blockchain is projected to register strong growth due to its ability to combine transparency of public blockchains with privacy of private networks.By application, the market includes digital identity, payments, smart contracts, supply chain management, IoT, and others. The payments segment holds the largest share, accounting for 25.45% in 2026, supported by growing adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain-based payment gateways. IoT is expected to witness the fastest growth, as blockchain enables secure device authentication and automated micro-transactions.By industry, BFSI leads the market with a share of 23.52% in 2026, driven by adoption of blockchain for payments, KYC, AML, and asset management. Energy & utilities are projected to register the highest CAGR, supported by peer-to-peer energy trading and renewable energy tracking applications.Speak to Analyst:Regional InsightsNorth America dominates the blockchain technology market, with the regional market valued at USD 13.65 billion in 2025. Strong presence of major technology companies, supportive regulatory initiatives, and high investments in digital transformation are driving regional growth. The U.S. represents the largest national market and is projected to reach USD 14.26 billion by 2026.Europe holds a significant share, with the regional market valued at USD 8.81 billion in 2025. Countries such as the U.K., Germany, and France are witnessing strong adoption across BFSI, government, and healthcare sectors.Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by rapid digitalization, expanding fintech ecosystems, and strong government initiatives in China, India, and Japan. The China market is projected to reach USD 3.36 billion by 2026, while Japan and India are expected to reach USD 1.78 billion and USD 2.19 billion, respectively.Middle East & Africa is expected to record the second-highest CAGR, driven by increasing adoption of blockchain in banking, energy, and government services. South America is also witnessing steady growth, particularly in Brazil, due to rising institutional adoption of crypto and blockchain platforms.Key Industry Developments• February 2025: Oracle Corporation and Quant announced collaboration to enhance digital asset development using Oracle Blockchain Platform Digital Assets Edition.• December 2024: IBM Corporation partnered with QANplatform to introduce a tamper-resistant, quantum-proof blockchain system.• January 2024: Casper Labs collaborated with IBM Consulting to develop a blockchain-based solution for governing generative AI systems.• February 2023: Wipro Limited launched Decentralized Identity and Credential Exchange (DICE) ID for secure digital identity management.• March 2025: DoubleZero Foundation raised USD 28 million to develop a private fiber network for improving blockchain data transmission.Related Reports Blockchain in Retail Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Blockchain in Energy Utilities Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis

